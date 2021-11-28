Prime

How security lapses let terror cells thrive in Uganda

Police officers at the scene where one of the twin bombs exploded at Kooki Towers, near Central Police Station on November 16, 2021. Several police officers were injured. PHOTO | RACHEL MABALA

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the counterterrorism agencies have foiled about 150 terror attacks on Uganda, but warn that the terrorists were not easy to uproot because of their ideological leaning in religion, and active recruitment of Ugandans, including children and women, into its ranks.
  • But unease remains over the killing of suspects and the swift way the security organs have responded and eliminated the alleged sleeper cells that were allowed to assemble bombs and execute attacks, with ease.
  • Over the years, the ADF has maintained sleeper cells in Uganda that it uses to strike at targets inside the country, with improvised explosive devices and guns – the latter used to target high profile individuals, the latest being Gen Katumba Wamala.

Uganda police failed to stop three terror attacks in 24 days – including the twin blasts that killed four people in Kampala on November 16 – but sprang into action, killing seven and arresting 106 suspects linked to the explosions.

