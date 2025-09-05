How Shs10 billion govt tractors ended up with private plates

The government’s flagship tractor programme meant to boost agricultural mechanisation and support farmers across Uganda, has come under sharp scrutiny after the Auditor General revealed that tractors worth billions of shillings were given private number plates. In his 2023 annual report, the Auditor General found that heavy equipment worth Shs10.58 billion was procured and registered with private number plates instead of the official “UG” government series.

The report further notes that the ministry “distributed 35 tractors worth Shs2.3 billion to farmers without number plates,” raising questions about traceability and oversight. The tractors were meant to accelerate Uganda’s agricultural mechanisation drive, enabling farmers to replace hand hoes with machinery for ploughing, land clearing, and boosting food production. But the Auditor General observed that inefficiencies and poor management continue to derail this vision.

Procurement delays

On procurement delays, the report states: “The procurement processes of 200 tractors worth Shs27.9 billion took up to 311 days (10 months) from initiation to actual contract signing instead of 81 days, resulting in a delay of more than 7 months (230 days) due to the delayed clearance of the contract by the Attorney General.” Similarly, the acquisition of 14 units of heavy earth-moving equipment worth Shs17.82 billion, “experienced an average delay of 132 days (four months), with some deliveries delaying up to 202 days (seven months).” The Auditor General also flagged inefficiencies in use and maintenance.

The report notes that “six tractors worth Shs0.77 billion were grounded due to maintenance challenges,” while “four tractors worth Shs0.42 billion were found to be under-utilised, with an average utilisation of 40.1 hours compared to the expected average of 840.7 hours.”

Farmers, too, have been short-changed by technical lapses. According to the findings, “beneficiaries faced challenges including delivery of tractors without tool boxes, tractors with significant mechanical faults, mechanical breakdowns, and suppliers’ failure to contact some of the farmers for servicing and general repairs despite the equipment being under warranty.”

When contacted, Mr Boniface Okanya, a commissioner for Engineering and Mechanisation at Maaif, defended the ministry’s handling of the equipment and maintained that “there was no foul play, it’s just that people are making a mountain out of a molehill.” “It was the delayed issuance of number plates by the Ministry of Works due to the computerisation of the registration process that caused this audit issue.

What they call private numbers are government duty-free number plates for the ones bought under project funding,”Mr Okanya told Daily Monitor yesterday. Asked whether the ministry notified the Works ministry, Mr Okanya explained that “there was no need since the issue was not only affecting the Ministry of Agriculture but all ministries, just like the new number plates currently.”

He, however, clarified that the tractors are safe and that the ministry had a conversation with the Works ministry officials on the delayed number plates and the issuance of government duty-free number plates for the tractors in question.



