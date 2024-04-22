How Shs22b USMID project boosts business in Kamuli

The Shs22 billion 9.7-kilometre roads project in Kamuli has not only given the Eastern District a facelift, but accelerated development.

The project, which covered a dozen roads, including Hajat Watongola, Gabula Nadiope, Industrial Area, Lubaale, Commercial, Badaza, Lubaga, Muwanga, Babubhai, Byaino, Nadiope, Kadhubaa, and Abdalah Bagoth, was funded by the government under the Uganda Support to Municipalities Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme.

The contractual works by Sterling Civil Engineering Uganda Ltd and Zongomi Group Company added to the already existing 16.5 kilometres of roads network which were constructed after Kamuli was elevated to a Municipality during Ms Rebecca Kadaga’s tenure as Speaker of Parliament.

“I am happy and relieved that my efforts and your trust are here because whenever I would pass by Industrial Area, the loudest greeting and welcome was roads, roads, and roads. But I want to say that the development should not only improve the infrastructure, but be used to achieve social and economic transformation, be put to good use and change lives for better,” Ms Kadaga said on January 25, 2016.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Economic Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, lauded Ms Kadaga’s efforts in lobbying for the Municipality status and its development programmes, saying that was part of her “sweat” in the 10th Parliament.

Ms Nabakooba said: “She (Kadaga) was a key player who lobbied for the Municipality status, which birthed the USMID programme whose fruits are being enjoyed now; so, always value her as an asset, voice and key.”

She further commended Kamuli municipal authorities for their commitment and hard work that earned them a Shs12.5m bonus, at a time when other municipalities were being penalised or encouraged to work hard.

Kamuli, which started as a town board in 1930 covering 3.3 square kilometers, was in 1974 elevated to a town council, and a municipality in 2015. It currently covers 102.6 square kilometers and has 15.7 kilometres of tarmac, two divisions, 10 wards, and 80 cells.

The Municipal Planner, Mr Jacob Kaleebi, says the municipality’s transformation from an informal setting to a modern and prosperous municipality is driven by their philosophy, vision, commitment to constructive change, and innovation satellite towns in Busota, Nankulyaku, Nakiwulo and Buwudha, which have subsequently accelerated development.

The road network, which teems with well-laid out asphalt, is distinctively recognised with lights and walkways, typical of an urban roads setting.

The Kamuli Municipal Mayor, Mr Aziz Luwano, says the USMID programme is not in every town and Kamuli was “lucky and privileged” to have a then Speaker of Parliament then to speak, push, and advocate for it.

Years later, he acknowledges that USMID has changed the face of Kamuli, adding that the programme has greatly impacted on the locals, boosted businesses, and curbed insecurity.

“Business is booming, more people are accessing the town all the time and easily, and business has flourished. I must say that the development pace is now set on running gear,” Mr Luwano said in an interview at the weekend.

He added: “We commend the spirit of the people who gave in road space and allowed their perimeter walls to be demolished since they had already put-up structures; this maximum cooperation eased our programme entry since it had no compensation element in it.”

The Mayor, however, says they are faced with challenges of people washing clothes with soap and pouring it on the roads, while others use the roads to dry their produce, vowing that such people will soon outgrow that mentality.



The Municipal Town Clerk, Mr Stanislaus Mangasa, said urban road construction is more expensive than the highways which he said are for vehicles, while the former have more pedestrians.

“We are so lucky because although urban road designs are expensive, they cater for pedestrian traffic, those coming in to work, do business, the drainage, and sewage among others; surely, business has been spurred,” he added.

According to Mr Mangasa, Kamuli lost almost a year because it had low capacity and absorption rate but caught up in the Annual Performance Appraisal baseline that was given based on performance, human resource, other projects handled and right use of USMID reward.

He further observed that there is now a huge boost in business, flourishing of roadside vendors, and structures upgraded, giving a good view of urban areas and above all, the lighting, he says, has given locals longer working hours, reduced theft, and improved security.

The Municipal Engineer, Mr Joshua Ndhega, however, says the municipality is now served with a 256-kilometre road network connectivity and mobility, with major roads going to the suburbs and upcoming drop centres, which calls for link roads to such upcoming drop centres.

He adds that the eight kilometres with solar lighting, walkways, paved road network, now brings the total of tarmac in the central business area to 23kilometres.

“We are still a Rural Municipality, but USMID has given us an edge in terms of local economic development, industrial cottage, leisure parks and roadside evening markets, that all bring in household incomes and translate to good tax revenue and payments,” Mr Ndhega said.

He outlined some of USMID package achievements as acquisition of material laboratory and support vehicle, garbage truck, capacity building and retooling, among others.