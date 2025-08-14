How Shs41b Elegu market will protect traders from floods, fires

Traders operating at Elegu Border Town, Amuru District, in Northern Uganda, are confident that the Shs41 billion modern climate-resilient and gender responsive cross-border market, is a game-changer having suffered from flooding in the last 13 years.

According to traders, every time it rains, the market closes down due to floods. In total, the market closes for three months each year due to rains.

The latest was on July 25, when River Unyama burst its banks. The disaster left traders counting losses after floodwaters destroyed their merchandise worth millions of shillings.

Gloria Ababiku, who operates Elegu Cross Border Saloon, said she lost chemicals worth Shs6 million in the recent disaster.

Ms Ababiku says it is not the first time she has suffered losses. “I have suffered losses on several occasions due to flooding. But I'm confident that the problem of floods will be over once we move to the new market.

Uganda secured €9.8 million (approximately Shs41 billion) funding from the European Union and the Danish government, under the Global Gateway Team Europe Initiative, for the construction of a modern, climate-resilient and gender responsive cross-border market at the border town.

The construction is expected to be completed within 24 months by Ambitious Construction Company.

The multimillion-shilling market project will be implemented by TradeMark Africa (TMA), one of the leading organisations dedicated to promoting trade and economic growth in Africa.

Elegu is Uganda’s third-largest informal trade gateway. It is located about 500 metres south of the South Sudanese town of Nimule. In the last 10 years, it has been handling significant volumes of both formal and informal cross-border trade.

In the financial year 2022/2023, the trade between the two neighbouring countries through Elegu generated over $ 200 million. During the same period, at least 1.35 million metric tons of goods were transported to South Sudan through Elegu. The border point is also responsible for the growth of the informal sector.

Ms Aliya Fatuma, the Chairperson of Elegu Vendors’ Association, expressed relief over the new development, saying the floods have caused immense suffering to the traders over the years.

“As businesspeople, we pay many taxes to the government. However, our business has been struggling due to the floods. You wake one morning and your store is full of water, “she adds.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has since tasked the Ministry of Works and Transport to resolve the issue around flooding in Elegu once and for all.

She said there is a need to find a lasting solution to the problem, even if the market facility is climate resilient. “This has gone on for far too long,” she stressed.

She was the Chief Guest at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Elegu climate resilience and gender responsive cross border market at Elegu town council in Amuru district on Wednesday.

“For the floods, can someone explain to us what you are going to do because it’s not just the market, but everywhere is flooding? Who can tell me what you are going to do about the river Unyama? Can you go there and explain?” she asked, attracting ululation from the traders.

These she was given as a response to several concerns raised about the floods by every speaker at the function.

According to the Resident District Commissioner, Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the current flood is the 7th since the year began.

The government is to make sure they have a control mechanism for the floods in Elegu. If it needs debunking, the river, that should be done,“ he said.

The Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Signe Winding, said floods not only affect business but are also responsible for ill-health. “Traders not only suffer losses as a result of floods but also ill-health.

The facility will have the capacity to accommodate 1,500 vendors. The market will have modern facilities such as a restaurant, banking hall, child care centre, waste handling points and a secure gatehouse. It sits on an 11.5-acre piece of land.

Being in a flood-prone area, the entire market site will be elevated by 2–2.5 meters above historic flood levels to protect against annual Unyama River flooding. Meanwhile, the drainage will be reinforced to safely run off.

Others are storm water control infrastructure, including: Rainwater retention swales, Storm water settling basins and Permeable paving under parking to manage runoff infiltration.

The roof of the market will also be insulated to protect vendors from heat, especially during the dry season, when temperatures can rise above 30°C.