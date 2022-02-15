Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, the Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary (black hat) tours a demonstration garden at Bulyansiime Primary School, Kikunyu Village, Igombe Sub-county in Iganga district, on February 11, 2022. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

How Shs96b food project has helped Busoga locals

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

  • In Busoga Sub-region, it is being implemented in 300 UPE schools, 600 communities and 60 health centres- but it covers 1,500 schools, 3,000 communities and 300 health centres countrywide.

A $27.64m (about Shs96b) nutrition and food security project implemented across two cities (Arua and Fort Portal), and 21 districts, including Iganga, Bugiri and Bugweri in Busoga Sub-region, has registered a drop in malnutrition and led to a rise in school enrolment, according to policy experts and health professionals.

