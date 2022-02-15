How Shs96b food project has helped Busoga locals

A $27.64m (about Shs96b) nutrition and food security project implemented across two cities (Arua and Fort Portal), and 21 districts, including Iganga, Bugiri and Bugweri in Busoga Sub-region, has registered a drop in malnutrition and led to a rise in school enrolment, according to policy experts and health professionals.

The Uganda Multi-sectoral Food Security and Nutrition Project [UMFSNP] was started in 2016 after it emerged that communities were plagued by stunting and anaemia among other conditions, and it is implemented in communities, but using Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools as entry points.

Its development objective was, “to increase the production and consumption of micronutrient-rich foods and utilisation of community-based nutrition services in small households in the project areas.”

In Busoga Sub-region, it is being implemented in 300 UPE schools, 600 communities and 60 health centres- but it covers 1,500 schools, 3,000 communities and 300 health centres countrywide.

Mr Adonia Maganda, the Iganga District nutritionist observed that the project has since boosted the growing of micronutrient-rich foods, especially vegetables and fruits, which has seen a reduction in the prevalence of iron deficiency anaemia and Vitamin A among children under the age of five and lactating women.

“The project has raised awareness about feeding practices among community members where it is being implemented; and we have seen an increased adoption of optimal infant and young child feeding practices including exclusive breastfeeding for six months, then continuation of breastfeeding up to two years has increased,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Maganda added that since the project has been advocating for school-feeding programmes during its tenure, a number of schools have adopted it by feeding their pupils porridge enriched with soy, which has increased enrolment, retention and lowered absenteeism.

Mr Alex Ngobi, a teacher at Bulyansiime Primary School, Kikunyu Village, Igombe Sub-county in Iganga district, said since the project was initiated in 2018, enrolment has increased from around 450 to over 1,000 pupils.

“The pupils have learnt how to grow spinach, hibiscus, eggplants, tomatoes, and peas among other crops,” Mr Ngobi noted.

He added: “Before the project, most pupils were malnourished and suffered from kwashiorkor, anaemia, marasmus and meningitis; but their health has improved which has led to better performance.”

Mr Julius Twinamasiko, the UMFSNP national project coordinator in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries [MAAIF], said the project has reduced stunting of children below five years from 29 percent in 2016 to 22.8 percent in 2021.

“People are able to eat diverse diets including all nutrients the body requires. The project has reduced anaemia of women of reproductive age from 30 percent in 2016 to 19 percent in 2021,” he said.

According to Mr Twinamasiko, people are now able to earn income through value addition and selling of micronutrient rich foods to the market, while year round production of micronutrient rich crops has led to food security and nutrition status.

Mindset change

Mr Juma Isiko, an agricultural extension worker, who also supervises the project in Igombe and Makuutu Sub-counties, said the project has not only benefitted schools but also the communities around them.

“The project has changed the residents’ mindset from growing for subsistence to also growing for commercialization; for example, spinach is sold after every three to four months, which helps the locals get some income to sustain their families,” he said.

Mr Isiko, however, said initially, farmers were as few as 50, but have now increased to over 80 which has led to insufficient seeds.

“Also, there are two irrigation kits for each lead farmer holding 40 farmers; so we need 4-5 irrigation kits to sustain the gardens.”

Mr John Michael Kedi, a teacher at Buwagama Primary School in Buwagama Village, Bulesa Sub-county in Bugiri District, said the demonstration gardens set up under the project have trained some of the pupils, who have in turn trained their parents.

Mr Kedi added that during outreaches, the school sells most of the spinach and uses the proceeds to buy necessities like soap.

Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, the permanent secretary in the MAAIF, who was on a monitoring and evaluation tour of these gardens, said: “What I have seen is good; I have seen that pupils and their parents have learnt gardening skills, and the project has created an impact.”

However, he advised that the project should address all linkages within the agricultural value chain.

“Let the project feed people well but also stimulate commercialization of agriculture by making people think of markets, not only the stomach,” Mr Kyomukama said.

Funding

The project was funded by the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme, under the supervision of the World Bank while implementation was done by the Ministries of Agriculture, Health, Local Government, Education and Sports, and the Office of the Prime Minister [OPM].