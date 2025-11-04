How smart monitoring system helped police track Mutinisa murder suspect

Ugandan police detectives used the newly rolled-out transport monitoring system to trace a stolen vehicle linked to the murder of businessman Anthony Mutinisa, leading to the arrest of two suspects in Kanungu District.

According to police, the 53-year-old Mutinisa was shot dead on August 25, 2025, and his black Toyota Land Cruiser V8, registration number UA 769 BQ, was driven away by the killer.

The main suspect, Hillary Byaruhanga, a 28-year-old private security guard, allegedly committed the crime before fleeing with the car.

He was later tracked and arrested with his accomplice, Mark Akampa, after the vehicle’s movements were traced by the Police using the smart monitoring tool.

“We activated the system as soon as we received the report. Within hours, the car was located in Katwe Cell, Kihihi Town Council, where our team recovered it and arrested the suspects,” said a senior officer from Police Headquarters.

The official said the smart tool enabled them to trace the stolen vehicle’s route in real time and identify where it had stopped, demonstrating how technology is reshaping criminal investigations in Uganda.

“This is a textbook case of how modern technology tools can transform enforcement. It has given us a new level of precision and speed in responding to crime,” another senior officer said.

Anthony Mutinisa's Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that had been driven away by his killer.

HOW SMART SOLUTION WORKS

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), a flagship project under the Ministry of Works and Transport, was developed in partnership with the Uganda Police Force and JSC GS.

The system introduces new number plates embedded with electronic chips and Bluetooth beacons linked to a central command centre. If a vehicle’s plate is tampered with, an alert is triggered, allowing Police to track its movement instantly.

The solution is integrated with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, satellite networks, and CCTV infrastructure, all feeding into regional and national control rooms.

“We were stunned by the system’s capabilities and its role in supporting law enforcement efforts,” said an official from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“This technology is transforming how we respond to car thefts, smuggling, and even violent crime.”

Murder stats in Uganda

The killing of Mutinisa came at a time of high homicide rates.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2024, a total of 4,329 homicide cases were recorded across the country — representing about 1.9% of all reported crimes.

On average, 25 people are killed every day in Uganda, including cases of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault, according to official statistics.

The country’s homicide rate currently stands at 11 per 100,000 people, one of the highest in East Africa.

Police attribute many of these killings to domestic violence, armed robbery, land disputes, and crimes of passion, but say that modern digital systems are helping to detect and deter such offences faster.

“Technology is a force multiplier,” a senior investigator said. “It saves time, reduces guesswork, and increases accountability. The days when criminals could drive off and disappear are ending.”

The road monitoring project is part of Uganda’s broader smart governance initiative aimed at enhancing law enforcement, revenue tracking, and road safety through digital transformation.

A technological turning point

The successful use of a smart solution in finding Mutinisa’s killers marks a major milestone in Uganda’s efforts to modernise security. Officials say the system will be expanded nationwide, covering all vehicles by 2026, to improve traffic management, public safety, and national security.

According to police sources, in 2025, the ITMS aided Uganda Police Force to find and return 32 cars and 13 motorcycles that have been reported stolen to their owners.

“This operation demonstrates how innovation can deliver justice,” said a police official.