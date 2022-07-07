How Soroti guard shot wife dead at workplace

Grief engulfed people in Soroti City yesterday after a guard shot dead his wife at Opportunity Bank, where she worked as a cleaner.

The suspect, a resident of Bululu Sub-county, Kalaki District, reportedly trailed his wife to the bank and shot her dead before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Mr Mohammed Byasi, the police commander for Soroti City West, told the Monitor that the accused returned to his workplace at Soroti Hotel, where he attempted to end his life by shooting himself in the chin.

The guard was taken to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

“We didn’t know that he had already killed the wife, he was taken to Soroti hospital,” Mr Daniel Eroku, a witness at Soroti Hotel, said.

The guard was later referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Byasi identified the deceased as Loyce Abate, 28, with whom the guard had one child.

“The initial findings are that the two had a domestic brawl for some time and that his wife had left home. He felt too rejected to stand the separation,” Mr Byasi said.

He condemned domestic violence, saying the cases are on the rise.