How Speaker, deputy will be elected tomorrow

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The newly sworn-in members of the 11th Parliament will tomorrow converge at Kololo airstrip to elect NRM party candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Article 82 of the Constitution states that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament are supposed to be elected by MPs from among their number.

In this regard, the Chief Justice (CJ) or a judge designated by the CJ will preside over the election of the Speaker, who then shall preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.

Mr Charles Bukuwa, a senior information officer of Parliament, told Sunday Monitor in an interview yesterday that tomorrow’s event will be like a normal Parliament sitting, only that this one will be presided over by the CJ.

“All the sworn in MPs will make their way to Kololo and take their seats before the CJ arrives,” Mr Bukuwa said.

Mr Bakuwa said the CJ will read out the rules of the elections of the Speaker according to the Constitution before he calls for nominations of the candidates for the Speaker race.

“After members have nominated candidates, voting by secret ballot will commence, votes tallied and the winner declared,” Mr Bukuwa explained.

The newly elected Speaker will immediately be sworn in and will be presented with instruments of power. The CJ will then vacate the seat for the Speaker to take over.

As of yesterday, five people, including the outgoing Speaker, Ms Rebecca Kadaga and her former deputy Jacob Oulanyah, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (FDC), among others, had expressed interest in the Speaker job.

Seven MPs, including Thomas Tayeebwa, Jacob Oboth Oboth, Robinah Rwakoojo, Robinah Nabbanja (all NRM), Yusuf Nsibamabi (FDC), among others, have also expressed interest in the Deputy Speaker job.

Roles of Speaker

The Speaker, in whose absence the Deputy Speaker takes over, serves the following duties:

● Heads the institution of the Legislature.

● Chairs all sittings of Parliament and ensures debates are handled in accordance with the Rules of Procedure.

● Chairs the Parliamentary Commission, the Committee on Appointments and the Business Committee.

● May, in consultation with the President, prorogue Parliament by proclamation.

● May, also by proclamation, appoint such a place and time within Uganda where Parliament shall sit.