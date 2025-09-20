How spectre of overbearing presidency still looms large

On February 24, 1966, Prime Minister Milton Obote scurried into a meeting of his Cabinet with armed men, ordered the arrest of five ministers and effectively suspended the Independence Constitution that he had sworn to protect and serve. Later in April, Obote announced a new Constitution that Members of Parliament found in their pigeon holes for debate and adoption. Therein, he merged the office of the ceremonial President and Prime Minister as the Executive President, who, as the Head of Government, was a Member of Parliament, in effect fusing the Executive and Legislature.

The rest, as they say, is history. The country was thrust in political quicksand, starting with the attack on the former President and Kabaka of Buganda Edward Mutesa I’s palace on May 24, to date and the creation of an Executive with overbearing powers over the other two arms of government. Obote promulgated a new Constitution in September 1967 that gave him sweeping powers. He was ousted in 1971 by President Idi Amin, who ruled by decree until his overthrow in 1979. Obote returned from 1981 to 1985. President Museveni shot to power in 1986, and has reigned to-date. However, only the actors have changed but the script has largely remained the same.

Speaking at the grand gala at International Conference Centre (now Serena Hotel) on October 8, 1995, to usher in the new constitutional order, President Museveni accused President Obote of disenfranchising the people of Uganda and “over-centralised power from the districts to the centre.” At the time, Mr Museveni had only been in power for nine years, albeit without elections. The new Constitution allowed his government to stay on for another nine months, during which elections were held and he won with 74.3 percent (4.4 million votes), against Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere [DP-leaning] with 23.6 percent (1.4 million), and Muhammad Kibirige Mayanja [Jeema] with 2.1 percent.

Three decades down the road, critics argue that his long stay in power has created an all-powerful President, resulting in an Executive chokehold on the Judiciary and Legislature. The concept of separation of powers as envisaged in the 1995 Constitution has consequently been undermined. The framers of the 1995 Constitution were well aware of the perils of an all-powerful President, from the experience under Obote I, and Amin, who paid no regard to constitutional order. It is such that the Constituency Assembly, which drafted the 1995 Constitution after consulting with Ugandans, sought to cure it by adopting strong checks and balances, and distributing powers of governance across the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary.

Imperial powers

The doctrine of separation of powers, according to scholars, is imperative for democracy and good governance, ensuring no arm of government is superior or dominant over the other, or would have unchecked power. “You have an independent Executive, Judiciary, and Parliament, but at the same time, with each exercising oversight powers over the other to make sure the other does not go wrong,” Ms Sarah Kihika Kasande, a lawyer, said. Article 99 of the Constitution vests the President with Executive authority, to be exercised in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Uganda.

However, scholars accuse President Museveni, the only President who has “implemented” the 1995 Constitution, of overstepping his powers, subjugating institutions, and propagating politics of patronage to oil his way past checks and balances. In cases, he is accused of interference with the work of independent institutions and, in extreme cases, usurping their mandate.

“The Executive is dominating all the other arms of government, and you have this system of patronage where everyone wants to be in the good books of the Executive, so nobody is going to question any excesses committed by the Executive or any actions, and pass these budgets that contain classified expenditures, with no form of accountability whatsoever,” Ms Kasande added.

The term and age limits, as established to curb a long-lasting president, which is usually associated with amassing a lot of power, patronage, and incumbency advantages, have since been removed. Constitutional law don Kabumba Busingye told Saturday Monitor in an interview that the checks and balances were premised on the assumption that the president would be changed every 10 years. “The attrition rate for parliament is very high, about 60 to 70 percent. So every five years, the parliament will have new faces. But you still have the same president. So you have that one person who continues to grow in power and influence. And money, and control of the military. Now, you have an overbearing presidency, what the scholar and the reason called presidentialism,” Dr Busingye said.

Weak institutions

Commentators say the lame-duck parliaments have failed to check the actions of the President, creating a cycle of overreach. Parliament was given wide-ranging powers to be at the helm of checking the Executive from legislation to oversight, appropriation, and the independence to determine their own emoluments.

Departing from the 1962 constitution, where Parliament could be dissolved at any time by the Prime Minister, the 1995 Constitution fixed the term of Parliament so that the Executive would have no authority over it. The government cannot tax or spend without the stamp of Parliament.

The 1995 Constitution also subjected the appointments of critical offices to parliamentary approval, with the possibility of Parliament asking the President to reconsider. Uganda cannot sign any law with any other country, or what, without the approval of Parliament, while the deployment of the army outside of Uganda also requires parliamentary approval. This promise has been lost on Ugandans. Speaker of the 11th Parliament Anita Among has, on different occasions, expressed that she and, by extension, the institution she heads exists to adhere to the wills and wishes of Mr Museveni.

Referencing the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s obsequiousness to President Museveni that “as a Speaker, I love my President and I cannot bring a motion of displeasure against him” during the ruling NRM’s National Executive Council (NEC) on August 23 at State House, Entebbe, Dr Kabumba said: “There is no clearer way of saying there won’t be a Parliament. Effectively, we can now write off Parliament.”

“We have seen weaker parliaments unable to review and refuse the presidential appointments. You have got people who are willing to bend backwards and do what the president wants,” Wandera Ogalo, a constitutional lawyer, says. “I think the only power they don't have as parliament is to turn a man into a woman and vice versa,” Peter Okello, a lawyer, says, adding, “But instead Parliament goes to the president to beg. When they meet, I think they are clapping hands.”

Okello is also disturbed by the fact that the House’s Appointment Committee merely interacts with presidential appointees.

“The law does not say interacting. The law says vetting. Assessing for suitability. That's a check that parliament has let us down. No wonder in many of the places the competence levels are, and the reports show,” he said.

Interference

The President's voiced sentiments against the other arms of government have often raised eyebrows. He has threatened to dissolve Parliament, even when he lacks the power to do so. But more explicitly, he has issued threats to the Judiciary and its work. The latest one was telling magistrates and judges that he will not tolerate people who grant bail to individuals.

Scholars argue that judicial officials would be more independent in dispensing justice and able to check presidential actions if they weren't worried about confirmation, promotion, or even reprimand. President Museveni has continued to appoint judges in an acting capacity despite court orders barring the same.

“The aspect of fear of favour is immediately eroded the moment you are appointed in an active capacity,” Ms Kasande observed.

Dr Kabumba said: “One person has appointed all the Supreme Court justices, all the Constitutional Court judges, all the high court judges. That is unnatural, abnormal. It’s abnormal.” Adding, “They may not say it like the speaker crudely said it. But they’re not going to do anything that causes displeasure to the President, who is the instrument of their appointment.”

Mr Omara Atubo, a former member of the Constituent Assembly who went on to serve under the NRM government as Lands minister, said the Judiciary is most compromised in politically sensitive cases, especially involving cases of Museveni’s opponents. Dr Daniel Ruhweza, the head of the department of law at Makerere University’s School of Law, said it’s time to start exploring which powers we need the presidency to retain and which should be placed elsewhere to promote separation of powers and holding people accountable. He added: “We should always aspire for better systems, better institutions that are strengthened, and that means giving them much more independence than they currently enjoy.”

Chapter seven of the Constitution set in place an Executive headed by the President and vested with Executive authority. Under the Executive is also the vice president, prime minister, ministers, and Attorney General. The President is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces. The doctrine of separation of powers, as Justice Prof Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza argued in the 2013 Constitutional petition of Gerald Karuhanga versus Attorney General both ensures that the different “powers” are given different roles but also holds state institutions accountable.

Far from the truth, perhaps the words of the US fourth President James Madison ring so true. Madison noted that: “Experience has instructed us that no skill in the science of government has yet been able to discriminate and define, with sufficient certainty, its three great provinces, the Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary; or even the privileges and powers of the different Legislative branches. Questions daily occur in the course of practice, which prove the obscurity which reigns in these subjects, and which puzzle the greatest adepts in political science.”



