How Ssese leaders failed to detect illegal village for two years

Ms Christine Nakabuye is a resident of Kachanga Landing Site in Mazinga Sub-county, Kalangala District.

She is among residents who rejoiced two years ago when they received information that their area had been elevated to an independent village.

However, Kachanga’s status is contested by district councillors from Mazinga Sub-county, who insist that it is still part of Mawaala Village.

The same councillors have also instituted investigations into how an illegal village was created.

Led by Mr Gerald Kalyango, representing Mazinga Sub-county, councillors said they were surprised to learn that Kachanga, located on Funve Island, had an executive committee and an office stamp.

“When I was still chairperson for Mawaala Village in 2009, we selected five people to help us manage the administrative activities at Kachanga Landing Site, but we are surprised to learn that they are regarding themselves as leaders of an administrative unit which isn’t true,” he said last week.

The five-member committee, according to Mr Kalyango, was put in place to help residents in negotiating with the landlord, Mr Godfrey Mbaziira, on how to legalise their tenancy.

“This had nothing to do with creating an independent village called Kachanga,” Mr Mbaziira said.

The protest by councillors comes after Mr Mpala obtained an office stamp and started using it without authorisation from Mawaala LC, where they fall.

Ms Dorothy Ziribaggwa, the vice chairperson for Mazinga Sub-county, said Mr Alex Mpala, who poses as chairperson of Kachanga Village, is pushing for selfish interests.

“We have the mandate to pass a resolution to create a new administrative unit which we haven’t done, but now we see a village being given a stamp without our knowledge. What is the intention of those behind this?” she asked.

Mr Castrol Mugaru, who has lived in Kachanga since 2014 said the area has had changes in leadership since 2016.

“ …residents in 2018 elected Mr Asuman Ssentongo who after failing to stabilise the village was removed and elected Mr Alex Mpala, who was his vice chairperson in 2021,” he said.

“All the previous leaders had a stamp in the names of Mawaala –Kachanga Village, but today we have own a stamp,” he said

According to Mr Mpala, Kachanga became an independent village during the 2021 general election and in March this year, it got a stamp.

“Kachanga is a village and that’s why we have a polling station in our area, but for the office stamp, it was sent by the district leadership,” he said.

Mr Luke Kabanyoka, a resident, said Mr Mpala’s team is currently giving out letters of recommendation to residents seeking to get national IDs.

Mr Rajab Ssemakula, the Kalangala District chairperson, said: “At the moment, we do not have Kachanga Village among the gazetted 97 villages in Kalangala. But when time comes, I am sure it will become independent.”

The Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, Mr Eva Kwesiga, warned Mr Mpala against confusing residents that he is their leader.