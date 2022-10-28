How student punched school guard to death

Police are holding a Senior Four student of Luzira Secondary School alleged to have punched a security guard to death.

The accident happened after the guard identified as Geoffrey Mugerwa reportedly blocked the student and from leaving the school premises before the official closing hours.

Following the incident, the school prevented the suspect from sitting examinations at the institution.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the student boxed Mugerwa on Tuesday.

“Police at Kitintale in Nakawa Division, Kampala City, arrested the suspect on Wednesday,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

One of the students at the school, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a group of Senior Four students had finished their practical examination paper and wanted to go home before 5pm, but they were blocked at the gate by the deceased.

“The students held their ground and so did the security guard. At around that time, a car approached the gate and the guard opened it for the driver to exit. The students used this opportunity to run out,” the student said.

Confrontation

“The security guard caught one student dragged him back to the school premises. It was at this time that the student punched the guard in the neck,” the student added.

The guard collapsed on the ground before witnesses picked him up and took him to the sick bay. The school nurse said the guard appeared in critical condition and referred him to St Steven Dispensary, where he was pronounced dead, according to the students.

Mr Owoyesigyire said a teacher of the school then reported the incident to the police. Another student said there has been bad blood between students and school guards, with the former accusing the latter of being very strict. “The students have been warning that they will beat them [the guards] up after completing their examinations,” the student said.

The student said the suspect has been taking kickboxing lessons at a club in Kitintale.