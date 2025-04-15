How sudden excitement, anxiety could kill you

News of the sudden death of 23-year-old Martha Ahumuza Murari at a Kampala bar left the city in shock. Ahumuza collapsed at Mezo Noir, an upscale bar in Kololo, a Kampala City suburb, on March 21.

The news stirred mixed reactions, with some speculating foul play. But a police postmortem report released on April 9, revealed Martha died from increased intracranial pressure caused by bleeding in the brain.

A senior forensic expert, who was privy to the autopsy process, said Ahumuza’s bleeding was likely triggered by a sudden spike in blood pressure, possibly caused by physical or emotional excitement.

Doctors explain

Medical experts say this kind of excitement creates a sudden spike in blood pressure that may burst a weak blood vessel in the brain, likely an undiagnosed aneurysm or fragile vessels.

“It sounds unbelievable, but people can die from overwhelming excitement. If a person has a hidden brain aneurysm or fragile vessels, a sudden physical exertion and high emotional activity, with some additional factors can cause them to rupture,” says Dr George Muhindo, a cardiologist at the Heart Clinic Mbarara Hospital.

Dr Muhindo explains that excitement during intense physical or emotional activity triggers the release of adrenaline, a hormone that stimulates the heart and raises blood pressure dramatically.

“At that moment, the heart pumps faster than it should due to the activity being experienced, including excessive physical activity such as intercourse. During such intense body activity, even fear and anxiety stretch the arteries, forcing more blood flow through the body, including into the brain,” he said.

“If there’s a weak spot in one of the vessels, like an aneurysm, the pressure can affect the brain and cause what’s called intracranial hypertension.

"For a person in normal senses, the hormones can stabilise eventually, but the inclusion of energy drinks or alcohol can be a triggering factor to a certain extent, leading to loss of consciousness and death within minutes.” Dr Muhindo explained.

Dangerous

Doctors describe increased intracranial pressure (ICP) as a life-threatening condition that happens when there is an imbalance between your brain tissue, cerebrospinal fluid, and brain blood volume because of a decrease in blood flow to the brain.

Mr Stephen Matovu, a neurologist at Mulago National Regional Referral Hospital, explains that the condition occurs when pressure builds up inside the skull often resulting from intense emotional or physical activity, which can lead to the rupture of vulnerable blood vessels in the brain.

“A rupture happens when either a weak spot in a blood vessel wall known as an aneurysm, gives way under pressure like a balloon that bursts when overinflated. The blood then leaks into the brain, raising pressure and causing damage within seconds,” he says.

Dr Matovu adds: “A rupture in the brain can be caused by several factors, including a sudden increase in blood pressure, leading to the escape of blood. This type of bleeding, often referred to as a brain haemorrhage, exerts pressure on vital centres in the brain, leading to a shutdown of critical body functions.”

While rare, Dr Muhindo acknowledges that this phenomenon is medically recognised and very dangerous especially with pre-existing conditions. “It is a rare occurrence that in most cases it is misdiagnosed or even ignored.

It is very dangerous for people with pre-existing conditions like uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension), use of drugs or alcohol that impair blood pressure regulation,” he said. Dr Muhindo notes that in young people, these aneurysms often go unnoticed, emphasising the importance of genetic abnormality checks from family backgrounds that may have cases of brain-related complications.

“You might live with it for years with no symptoms then one day something triggers it. During sex or a physical activity like running, blood pressure can increase to 200 mmHg or more, which is very dangerous,” he adds.

The cardiologist cautions that the consumption of alcoholic substances and energy drinks heightens blood pressure and erratic flow, which can trigger a rupture, especially during moments of physical or emotional excitement.

“These drinks contain stimulants like caffeine, which increase heart rate and the adrenaline hormone, and raise blood pressure uncontrollably. The consumption forces the heart to pump harder while blood vessels are constricted,” Dr Muhindo said.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, confirmed that the postmortem and toxicology reports have been completed and submitted to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further course of action.

