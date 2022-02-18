Prime

How to revive economy from Covid effects

  • Experts call for review of tax exemption timelines, cutting interest rates on loans, and transparency in project implementation.

As coronavirus loosens its grip, experts have warned that the economy remains mired in a pandemic mode and urged government to use the 2022/2023 Financial Year budget to prioritise the keys to recovery. 
 The experts, who gathered in Kampala yesterday, prescribed the antidote for economic recovery, calling for review of tax exemption timeline, cutting interest rates on loans, swiftness and transparency in project implementation.
 The country’s economy before the Covid-19 outbreak gathered momentum, registering a GDP growth rate of 6.4 percent in the financial year (FY) 2018/2019.
 
 The pandemic triggered an economic slowdown and Uganda recorded a decline in GDP growth of 3.0 percent in FY2019/2020, and just a slight improvement to 3.3 percent in FY2020/2021 as the country learned to live with coronavirus.
 Experts during a high level policy dialogue on the National Budget for FY 2022/2023 asked government to embrace new approaches to relieve families from Covid-19 induced poverty.
 The dialogue, which was aimed at situating the FY2022/2023 budget in Uganda’s economic recovery, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and two NGOs, Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) and Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG). 
  
What is at stake?
Mr Arthur Bainomugisha, the executive director of ACODE, said the pace of expansion only picked up marginally to 3.3 percent in FY2020/2021, which was the slowest rate in almost three decades.
Mr Bainomugisha said the country has given many tax exemptions to investors, which shrinks the tax base.
 “We need to balance tax exemption with domestic revenue collection. Domestic resource mobilisation should be enhanced. Looking at donors is not going to be helpful. We need to look for money from within,” he said.

