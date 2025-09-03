How Tooro and Rwenzori are losing their mother tongues

New research by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has revealed that while many children in Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions still speak their mother tongues at home, most are quickly losing the ability to read and write them once they enter school.

The study, conducted in government-aided schools in Bundibugyo, Kamwenge, Kasese, and Kyegegwa districts, shows that between 47 percent and 100 percent of learners in lower primary (Primary One to Primary Three) speak their local language at home.

However, once at school, literacy in those languages declines sharply as English dominates classroom instruction. This practice contradicts the government’s 2007 thematic education policy, which requires teaching in a familiar local language during lower primary before transitioning to English in Primary Four.

Revelations

At a validation meeting held on Monday at Canon Apollo Core Primary Teachers College in Fort Portal City, findings from Bundibugyo highlighted the challenge.

Although all learners in the district speak Lubwisi at home, only 36 percent speak it at school, 71 percent understand it, and just 24 percent can read or write it. By contrast, 64 percent of pupils can now speak English at school, while more than 70 percent can read and write it.

Among Bakonzo children in Bundibugyo, none use their language at home or school, and literacy levels are negligible. Researchers warn that local languages such as Lubwisi and Lhukonzo risk disappearing within a generation if the trend continues.

Cultural leaders and teachers blamed the decline on inadequate support from government.

Mr Maisaba Mauzi Edmond, the speaker for the Obudhingya Bwa Bwamba cultural institution, criticised authorities for failing to distribute Lubwisi instructional materials. “For years, our children have been denied the opportunity to learn their language,” he said. “The government has only sent Lhukonzo books meant for Kasese, which remain unused here.

How can Lubwisi survive when children are taught only in English?” he added. Teachers echoed the concern. Ms Angella Kunyigira from Bundibugyo noted that despite repeated requests, NCDC has never supplied Lubwisi materials.

“We have teachers who can speak Lubwisi, but without books, they cannot teach it,” she said. Local leaders warned that reliance on English is eroding heritage.

Mr Friday Isiah observed that even teachers familiar with Lubwisi lack reference materials, making it nearly impossible to teach effectively.

Regional variations

The study also revealed differences across districts. In Kasese, 47 percent of learners speak Lhukonzo at home, but only 1 percent can write it. In contrast, 99 percent can write English. Among Basongora, 24 percent speak Lusongora at home, but none can use it at school.

In Kyegegwa, 69 percent speak Rutooro at home, but less than 20 percent can write it. Yet nearly 70 percent can read and write English. In Kamwenge, 80 percent speak Runyankole at home, but only 31 percent can write it. English literacy is higher, with 69 percent able to write it.

Teaching practices also vary. In Bundibugyo, 58 percent of classes are conducted in English and only 17 percent in Lubwisi. In Kasese, 56 percent of teachers use English, while 40 percent use Lhukonzo.

Rutooro dominates in Kyegegwa (47 percent), and Runyankole in Kamwenge (37 percent), though English maintains a strong presence. Educators say the thematic policy is not being implemented consistently.

“Most private schools prioritise grades and ignore local languages because they are not examined at Primary Four,” said Mr Joshua Masereka, a teacher in Kasese.

Ms Constance Asiimwe, the head teacher of Buhinga Primary School in Fort Portal, stressed the need to begin teaching in local languages at nursery level.

“If a child spends their early years learning only in English, how do we expect them to suddenly pick up Rutooro in Primary One?” she wondered.

She added that most nursery materials are written in English, forcing teachers to translate them informally. According to Ms Enid Kamwine of NCDC’s Research, Evaluation, and Consultancy Department, Uganda recognises 66 languages, but only 33 are used in schools, and the government provides instructional materials for just 13.

“It is costly to support all languages,” she said. “For a language to qualify, it must have reference materials such as dictionaries, grammar guidelines, and orthography,” she added.

NCDC recommends a structured language transition policy, better teacher training, and stronger enforcement to ensure learners start in their mother tongues before gradually shifting to English language.

The numbers

