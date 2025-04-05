How Trump tariffs might impact Uganda’s economy

The 10 percent base tariff President Donald Trump has slapped on Ugandan exports to the United States will add costs and delays to businesses that raked $132.6m (Shs479.8 billion) in 2024.

A data set by the Office of the United States Trade Representative underscores Uganda’s trading deficit with United States last year. Uganda exported goods worth $132.6m against imports valued at $106.3m (Shs384.6 billion). Trump’s sweeping tariffs are intended to correct the trade deficit that the US runs with Uganda and many other countries.

“Reciprocal tariffs are calculated as the tariff rate necessary to balance bilateral trade deficits between the US and each of our trading partners. This calculation assumes that persistent trade deficits are due to a combination of tariff and non-tariff factors that prevent trade from balancing,” the White House revealed in a statement on Thursday.

“Should any trading partner retaliate against the United States in response to this action through import duties on US exports or other measures, I may further modify the HTSUS [Harmonised Tariff Schedule of the United States] to increase or expand in scope the duties imposed under this order to ensure the efficacy of this action,” Thursday’s White House statement warned.

Uganda charges a 20 percent import duty on exports from the US, barring those that qualify for exemptions.

“Should any trading partner take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national security matters, I may further modify the HTSUS to decrease or limit in scope the duties imposed under this order,” Mr Trump said.

What sort of exposure does Uganda have with the United States in terms of trade?

The United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade indicates that in 2023, Uganda’s exports to the United States were valued at $88.71 million. Coffee, tea, mate and spices took the biscuit, combining for a valuation of $47.69 million.

This was significantly more than, for example, edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, and melons that combined for $2.55 million. Oil seeds, oleaginous fruits, grains, and related products earned $1.93 million, while fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and other aquatic invertebrates generated $1.35 million.

Cocoa and cocoa preparations ($394,034); edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers ($266,022); animal, vegetable fats and oils, cleavage products ($115,087); other made textile articles, sets, worn clothing ($19,049); and cereals ($14,014) also figured in the picture of Uganda’s 2023 exports to the United States.

Trump’s tariffs are widely expected to wreak havoc. Here is why: a tariff is a percentage of a product’s value. This essentially means that a 10 percent tariff on a, say, $10 product translates to an additional $1 charge. Trump has defended his new tariffs plan, calling the trade deficit the United States has with different countries and trading blocs as “an atrocity.” The one with the European Union, for one, was valued at $213 billion in 2024.

Critics say Trump’s sweeping tariffs will produce no winners. The products Uganda exports to the US will be 34 percent expensive to the US consumer. It should also be noted that this is something of a double whammy for Uganda, which was in 2023 scrapped off the list of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) beneficiaries. Enacted in May of 2000, Agoa, a US trade programme, provides duty-free access to the US market for eligible sub-Saharan African countries. Uganda was scrapped off the list of Agoa beneficiaries on account of human rights violations following the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA).

What sort of damage is Trump’s new tariff plan expected to wreak?

On Thursday, the US stock markets saw their worst day since the Covid-19 pandemic, with $2.5 trillion wiped off Wall Street. The UK’s FTSE 100 also saw its worst day since August 2024. Observers say the prices of goods could shoot up thanks to the tariffs, with little or no respite for interest rates. Doubtless, a studious eye will keep on the US dollar that has, in the recent past, been falling.

In what sort of health do the new tariffs find Uganda’s economy?

Uganda’s Finance ministry revealed this week that, in the Financial Year (FY) 2025/2026, domestic revenues are projected to amount to Shs33.682 trillion from an estimate of Shs31.982 trillion.

This translates into nominal growth in revenues of Shs1.5 trillion. The ministry also disclosed that 90.8 percent of domestic revenues will be obtained from tax revenues (Shs30.573 trillion) while the remainder will be obtained from non-tax revenue (Shs3.109 trillion).

“This rise is attributed to gains on account of higher economic growth and projected revenue gains due to implementation of the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy (DRMS),” data from the ministry shows.

All this information is contained in the National Budget Framework Paper FY 2025/2026 Medium Term Macroeconomic Plan and Fiscal Framework. The official document shows that, over the medium term, domestic revenues will increase significantly in line with the requirements for growing the economy tenfold. This will include the implementation of tax administration measures and aggressive fighting of corruption. Others are government expenditure and net lending expenditure, with net lending in FY2025/2026 projected to amount to Shs46.504 billion. This is slightly less than the Shs48.481b in the approved Budget for FY 2024/2025. Over the medium term, current expenditures will average 12.6 percent of GDP while development expenditures will average 8.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

What does Uganda’s external borrowing picture look like?

Per the Finance ministry, net external financing is projected to amount to Shs5.747 trillion in FY 2025/26. This is an increment from Shs4.984 trillion in the approved Budget for FY 2024/25. Government statistics show that total project loans are estimated at Shs9.779 trillion, of which Shs4.966 trillion will be attained under concessional terms.