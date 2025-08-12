How Turkish investor was fleeced of Shs550m in fake gold deal

A 50-year-old Turkish national, Mr Ozel Mustafa, has fallen victim to a Shs550m (USD 150,000) scam by Ugandan conmen who allegedly duped him in a fake gold deal.

According to police preliminary findings, the suspects were supposed to sell 10kgs of gold to the complainant, but after receiving the $150,000, they vanished, prompting him to report the matter to the police.

The complainant narrated that he met the suspects at Lubowa supermarket along Entebbe road, where they requested to befriend him. Mr Mustafa said the suspects won his trust because they had a policeman alongside them, and that's how they ended up in a gold business.

"After meeting with suspects in Uganda, I went back to my country but we kept on communicating, I later told them that we meet in Dubai, they came and I gave them the second installment," Mr Mustafa said. However, he later consulted one of his friends who alerted him that he had dealt with conmen.

"I traveled back to Uganda without informing them, stayed in one of the hotels and used other intelligence officers, I called them and that's how they were arrested," Mr Mustafa said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ceaser Tusingwire, the Commandant for Police Mineral Protection Unit, informed that a case of obtaining money by false pretense to the tune of $150,000 was reported by Ozel Mustafa against Ali Kalisa, Kasibante Farouk Yaawe, and others still at large on August 1, 2025, at the Police Mineral Protection Unit (PMPU) Naguru.

"We arrested two suspects, conducted a search and recovered two motor vehicles UA977AD Impreza white in color, UBQ 450T Impreza black in color, i-Phone 16 pro-max, i-Phone 13 pro-max, Samsung phone, and Passport No. A00106478 in the names of Kasibante Farouk," Mr Tusingwire said.

The case file was submitted to the Resident State Attorney (RSA), sanctioned, and the suspects were on Tuesday taken to Kajjansi Chief Magistrates court to answer their charges.

Escalating cases of gold scams are undermining revenue collection as well as investments in the mining sector, which currently contributes 1.4 per cent to the country's GDP.



