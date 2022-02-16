Prime

How two men found in septic tank were killed

A police cesspool truck at the residence where bodies were retrieved from the septic tank in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala City. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Police investigations state that the suspect killed his first victim, Roland Akandida, in December 2020 after the latter accused him of stealing construction materials at the site. 

The arrest of a security guard, who was protecting the residence where two bodies were found  in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala City, has helped the police to establish the suspected killer, the motive for the crime, and how they were killed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.