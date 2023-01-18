How Uganda will benefit from Museveni UAE trip

On his three days visit to Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Museveni has signed two agreements with UAE to boost tea and energy sectors, Monitor has learnt.

These are some of the proceeds of the high-level engagements between President Museveni and government officials, as well as the business community, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

First, President Museveni signed the tea and coffee agreements during the business forum on Monday.

He described Uganda as a virgin goldmine with a number of business opportunities provided by its fast-growing population of more than 43 million people.

“Uganda is a goldmine and there is great potential with its 43 million inhabitants, set in East Africa with more than 300 million people. Therefore, Uganda investment opportunities are endless because the goal is diversification and transformation of the economy,” President Museveni said during the business forum on Monday.

Equally, President Museveni urged technocrats to provide fair treatment to investors who are coming to invest into the country’s economy, saying Uganda’s road to recovery and economic prosperity can only be achieved by setting pro-business conditions for the investors.

“Uganda used to rely on agriculture and minerals; the famous 3Cs (cotton, coffee and copper) and 3Ts (tea, tobacco and tourism). These were largely destroyed during the 1971-1986 political conflicts. The NRM government launched a recovery of the economy and to date, coffee exports stand at 8.4 million bags per annum from a miserly two million bags per annum,” he said.

He added: “To our technocrats, please don’t delay the investors who are coming to invest their own money in the economy.”

Priorities

Earlier on, President Museveni, through his Twitter account, noted the key priorities of his visit to the Middle East country.

These were discussing Uganda’s need for value addition as well as shedding more light on the available incentives and pro-business conditions for the investors.

President Museveni is accompanied by Finance minister Matia Kasaija, Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of state for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem and State Minister for Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze.