How Ugandan burnt her fingers in Kuwait

We find her shuffling through curtains of clothes hanging on some of the racks in a shared working space in one of the shopping malls around the Mini Price shopping area in downtown Kampala. She flashes a smile.

“You are most welcome,” she says before inviting us to look at the range of clothes on sale.

Ms Phiona Nakayenga, is also the chairperson of a savings and credit cooperative society (Sacco) known as the Women of All Savings Association (WASA).

WASA is one of the two Saccos owned and run by about 22 young and middle-aged women that have in the last several months received funding from the Micro Finance Support Centre (MSC). The sole purpose of this is to help them rebuild their lives in Uganda after unsuccessful forays into the job market in diverse parts of the world.

The circumstances under which the women returned may differ, but suffice it to say that all of them returned to Uganda with dashed hopes and broken dreams. Another common thread was their pennilessness.

Regrouping

The story of Ms Nakayenga and her boutique is one of those reminders that the grass is greener where it is watered. A school dropout, she was unemployed until early in 2015 when she started working as an attendant in a clothes shop. The money she took home was, however, simply not enough to put food on the table for her and her three children.

“I did not have a definite salary. My boss used to pay me Shs7,000 per day. That was meant to cater to transport and lunch as well. Things were really tight. I could not save any money, but my desire had always been to start up my own business,” she says.

The lack of start-up capital proved to be an insurmountable stumbling block. The idea of setting up her “own thing” coincided with the rise in popularity of the idea of labour exports from Uganda.

The idea had started small after the 2003 Iraq war that ousted Saddam Hussein. American companies started it when they sought cheap labour from the developing world to work mostly as security guards at key installations, but by 2015 the idea had grown into a multimillion dollar industry with thousands exported to all Middle East countries.

Shattered dream

In 2015, the number of Ugandan labourers exported to the Middle East rose to 13,479, up from 8,905 in 2014. Of these, 209 opted to head to the small oil-rich country of Kuwait. Ms Nakayenga was one of them.

“I was told that I would be paid Shs900,000 per month. I felt that if I worked there for a year, I would be able to raise at least Shs9 million. That would be enough for me to start up my thing and also look after myself and my children,” she says.

Things did not quite turn out as planned. The pay was much less than had been promised.

“I was paid Shs500,000 at the end of the first month. I was surprised. I demanded for the rest, but was told that one had to first work for at least four months in order to qualify to earn the Shs900,000 per month. That was strange,” Ms Nakayenga recalls.

The workload and working conditions did not help matters.

“The family that I used to work for was very big. Besides, they used to send us out to their relatives and friends. One could move from here and go to another town. They could wake up and say: ‘you are going to cook food in another location’,” Ms Nakayenga says.

She adds: “The work was also much. One could on some days work throughout the night. For them they do completely nothing.”

The monotony of the menu deepened her gloom as it was always rice and lamb on the table.

Corrosive water

Whereas Kuwait is endowed with vast oil reserves, it has very little in terms of sources of natural freshwater. The country relies on desalination of sea water in order to meet its demand for fresh water for drinking and other domestic purposes.

Despite sparing no effort, the desalinated water usually has very high levels of chlorine that would require additional filtration. Where such additional filtration has not occurred, some skin types are susceptible to reacting negatively to the water as Ms Nakayenga would soon learn.

“The water used to corrode my palms and fingers. I would get deep wounds. My employers would buy me creams to treat them, but the problem kept recurring,” she reveals, adding, “I realised that it was about time to return to Uganda.”

The return

The tale of her return followed an all too familiar script. Relatives back here had to raise money to get her an air ticket.

Hardly six months, Ms Nakayenga was back home to a life of employment in the malls, but her dream remained alive.

Four years after her return, President Museveni launched the Emyooga programme, an initiative on wealth and job creation. That also coincided with the appointment of Ms Jennifer Namutebi Nakangubi, alias Full Figure, as a presidential assistant charged with assisting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) identify the issues affecting the people in Kampala’s ghettos.

It was thanks to Full Figure’s mobilisation work that Ms Nakayenga got to know that MSC had identified returnees as one of the special interest groups that had been lined up for financial inclusion.

“One of my sisters informed me about what she was doing with different groups, including the returnees. I then joined the other women with whom we formed WASA. We underwent training, opened up bank accounts and got money,” she says.

Dream comes true

With the money, Ms Nakayenga was able to open up a boutique. Her dream of doing her own thing has finally come true. Whereas the boutique still has a few challenges, especially around capital, she is happy to be her own boss.