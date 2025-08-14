How Ugandan farmers can earn millions from fertilizer factory

Ugandan farmers are set to benefit from a new organic fertiliser factory that is set to be established in Lukaya, Kalungu District.

The factory, to be established by Green World, a Chinese company, will utilize cow dung and green plant materials to produce fertilizer, providing a new income stream for farmers.

Mr Isaac Ren, the country manager of Green World, announced during a training session for Kayunga farmers on modern organic farming that the factory will buy large quantities of cow dung and plant materials from farmers at competitive prices.

"We shall be buying tonnes and tonnes of cow dung and green plant materials from farmers every day at a very good price," Mr. Ren said. "This means farmers will be cashing in from these products which some of them have been considering useless."

The factory's construction is expected to start soon, following President Museveni's offer of land in Lukaya for the project. Mr. Ren added that the company will set up buying centers across the country, particularly in the cattle-corridor area, to collect raw materials from farmers.

"I cannot readily say how much we shall be buying a tonne of, for instance, cow dung, but I want to promise you farmers good prices for their raw materials," he said.

The initiative has been welcomed by local leaders, including Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairman, who noted that the factory will reduce the price of organic fertilizer, making it more accessible to farmers.

"With the dwindling soil fertility and health concerns when we use artificial fertilizers, use of organic fertilizers is the only way to go," Mr. Muwonge said. "I urge farmers to embrace fertilizer use to increase agricultural productivity."

The district boss also encouraged farmers to take advantage of the abundant arable land in the area and adopt commercial agriculture to fight poverty.

"We have vast land that can be used for farming, and with the right inputs, we can increase our productivity and incomes," he said.

Mr. Kalinda Njuba, the Kayunga District Farmer's and Traders' Cooperative Society, said they plan to buy the fertilizers in bulk through their cooperative society at a discounted price.