How unanswered phone calls tipped off Oulanyah's deputy, friends about illness

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah. PHOTO/ FILE

The source said President Museveni also got concerned about Mr Oulanyah's condition and supported efforts to fly him abroad for further management.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah had spent three days without eating when he was evacuated from his home to Mulago National Referral Hospital and eventually out of the country. 
The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among and Oulanyah's close friends intervened when he didn't answer their repeated phone calls for three days. 

