How universities shared slots for medical interns placement

Our analysis of the deployment of medical interns by the Health ministry shows that Kampala International University (KIU) took the biggest number, followed by Mbarara University, and Makerere University.

Data from the Health ministry indicates that 2,706 medical interns are eligible for deployment this year, but the ministry has sent out only 1,596, leaving 1,110 to sit and wait.

The ministry cited limited funding and few health facilities with the capacity to absorb and guide the interns for the desired practical experience.

But the frustrated medical degree holders who were left out by the ministry questioned why KIU should take the bulk of the numbers deployed. They also criticised Parliament for not pushing for and passing a Shs18.7 billion supplementary budget for their deployment.

The warned they would storm Parliament’s regional sitting in Gulu, which began yesterday, to express their concerns.

The placements

KIU contributed 437 medical interns while Makerere University, one of the oldest and premier institutions of higher learning in the country, contributed 194 students. This disparity has made some Members of Parliament (MPs) and doctors question the capacity of KIU, a private university in training large numbers.

But KIU said they have the capacity and working strategies to train the students.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology took 270 slots, Uganda Martyrs University, 92; Gulu University, 85; Kabale University, 63; Islamic University in Uganda, 61; Busitema University, 59; Lira, 59; and Mountain of the Moon took 40 slots.

King Ceasor University had 38 placements, Bishop Stuart, 34; Muni, 30; Aga Khan, 26; Victoria and Uganda Christian University with 25 each; Clarke University, 19; and Bugema University, 3.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services at the Health ministry, said the large number of interns from KIU is because of a backlog.

“We tried to deploy almost all graduates of 2023. The graduates of 2023 for Makerere and Uganda Christian University were deployed last year because they had released their students by June last year. So, the current numbers are for those who have just finished on July 31, 2024,” he said.

“The issue of too many graduates from KIU per year cannot be understated. Because while we posted 145 doctors for Makerere in 2023, and 55 for UCU last year, their counterparts at KIU that we have just posted come to a total of 375, Gulu had 85, Mbarara University 76 doctors for the same year, but we are having a discussion with the Education ministry about the situation,” Dr Mwebesa added.

KIU has on average been admitting 569 students, with Makerere University taking in 150 yearly.

Mr Francis Muhindo, one of the undeployed medical graduates, said there should be a regulation to control the overwhelming numbers for internship.

“The Ministry of Health should always make a survey to establish the actual number of interns they expect for proper appropriation of funds, and creation of more centres for interns to accommodate the increasing numbers,” Mr Muhindo added.

Mr Zedekia Sekyondwa, another undeployed intern, said they have tried to reach out to the Parliament, but have been blocked.

“So the chance of Gulu City regional sitting accords us the chance to demand for a positive response,” he said.

Bridget Joan Fetaru, one of the undeployed, expressed worry.

“The fact that we are having so many lists coming out almost every week, shows a lot of disorganisation and lack of proper planning on the side of the ministry, and every time the list comes out there are many questions that we ask and yet there are no answers,” she said.

Mr Tonnie Kakumba, another undeployed medical graduate, said the government should provide a supplementary budget of Shs18.7 billion to deploy the remaining interns.

Ms Daisy Katooko, who is also undeployed, said: “We have been to all offices, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Speaker, the Speaker of Parliament, and even reached the President’s Office, all the time demanding deployment,” she said.