How UPDF commando was tracked, arrested over boda boda murder

Rwizi region police are holding a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier for allegedly killing a boda boda cyclist in Mbarara City in western Uganda.

On September 22, a boda boda cyclist identified as Gilbert Nasasira, 22, a resident Kibangire village Lyamyonga, Parish in Mwizi Sub County Rwampara District was found lying dead by the roadside in Rwentondo cell Kakooba ward, Mbarara City. His motorcycle had also been stolen by unknown assailants.

This prompted police to start tracking Nasasira’s motorcycle as part of the investigations and search for his killers.

With the help of the victim’s colleagues, Private Allan Turyasiima was found in possession of the motorcycle four days after Nasasira’s murder.

“The arrest of the suspect followed an alert raised by boda boda cyclists who helped to track down a stolen motorcycle from one of their colleagues who was hacked to death on September 22, 2022,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He added “We used tracking devices and we were able to locate the stolen motorcycle registration number UFL 459R in Ntungamo District. We immediately dispatched our officers who arrested the suspect and recovered the motorcycle.”

Private Turyasiima who is attached to the 1st Battalion Commando Brigade in Kiruhura District, western Uganda was allegedly found with the motorcycle at Single Line Guest House along Kabale- Mbarara Highway in Ntungamo District.