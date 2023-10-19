How URSB ended battle for Museveni’s 2026 slogan

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) yesterday ended a six-month legal battle regarding the ownership of a slogan, which the Office of the National Chairperson (ONC) is using to rally support for President Museveni’s sixth elective term in office ahead of the 2026 elections.

The slogan in question is “Omalako Jajja Tova ku Main” .’ loosely translated as “Grandfather, you are still capable, do not leave the platform.”

The battle, which ended without knowing the exact author of the slogan, was between three individuals; social media commentator Frank Gashumba (applicant), ONC national coordinator and senior presidential advisor Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye (1st objector) and Lwengo District chairperson Ibrahim Kitatta (2nd objector).

The assistant registrar of copyright at URSB, Mr Denis Birungi, in his ruling yesterday said the available evidence was insufficient to determine the author of the disputed slogan.

“The applicant is not the author and cannot apply for registration of the disputed works. There is no evidence to prove that the 1st objector commissioned the applicant to develop the disputed works and has not proved ownership/authorship of the works, the 2nd objector has no copyright in the disputed works,” reads part of the ruling.

“While there is no evidence to conclusively determine the author of the works, there is sufficient evidence on a balance of probability, to prove that applicant [Gashumba] could not have been the author,” it adds.

Addressing journalists after the ruling yesterday, Ms Namyalo vowed to protect ONC from interference and people she described as self-seekers.

She said: “These people from day one didn’t have a point because you can’t claim something based on artistic work which you were paid for and in this case, it is only Museveni who is supposed to claim. Should they make a mistake of going to High Court, they must prepare money to give us as compensation.”

Mr Gashumba, on May 16, filed an application before URSB, seeking to copyright and register the slogan as his own artwork, which he allegedly birthed on November 5, 2022.

Ms Namyalo, through her lawyers, Usaama Sebuufu and Stanley Kangye, on June 5, objected to Mr Gashumba’s application after informing the URSB that she was the originator and creator of the works, which she even allegedly used at the October 19, 2022, ONC office launch.

The battle intensified when Mr Kitatta filed a July 17 objec tion with proof that he had already secured the slogan ownership through copyright number UG/C/2023/6.

URSB dismissed both Mr Gashumba and Mr Kitatta’s cases and upheld Ms Namyalo’s but without declaring the slogan’s author.

Mr Birungi said Mr Gashumba cannot claim derivative works in the silhouette, unless he secured President Museveni’s authorisation.

Mr Kitatta also failed to convince URSB how the registration of the slogan would infringe with his already registered copyright No. UG/C/2023/6.