How vigilantes, security recovered 2 stolen guns

On Tuesday morning, residents in the greater Luweero area woke up to the frightening news of an attack on a factory by a machete -wielding gang that looted property and also made off with two guns.

Following the incident, there was looming fear among residents that this could be a possible spread of the assailants who have for the last one month killed many people in Masaka Sub–region.

More worrying was that the gang had robbed guns from police officers at Jiu Zhou Stone Quarry Company at Lule Zone in Semuto Town Council, Nakaseke District.

The police officers had been severely injured during the attack. The injured police officers were identified as Mr Alfred Jakisa and Mr Simon Obong.

Mr Richard Kizito, the chairperson of Semuto Town Council, who also chairs the area security committee, said they had recently convened a security meeting to forge a way forward in dealing with the increasing robbery and house break-ins in the area.

“The news about the robbery at the Chinese company re-awakened our earlier plans on the increasing security threats heightened by the unfortunate murder incidents in the Greater Masaka region. We quickly alerted the police to launch a hunt for the suspected thugs,” he said on Tuesday.

The operation

Security officers and residents who participated in hunting the suspects revealed that they focused the operation on recovering the two guns and property.

“We know the geography of our area and the likely routes such groups could take after committing such crimes, including the possible lodging facilities where they could possibly retreat. Such information and security briefings boosted our operation,” Mr Ronald Kazibwe, the chairperson of Posta Zone in Semuto Town Council, said yesterday.

He added: “Our operation paid off with interception of a Toyota Premio vehicle heading to the Matugga- Kampala City.”

Mr Kazibwe revealed that when the security team searched the vehicle they recovered a mobile phone belonging to one of the injured police officers.

He revealed that some members of the security team combed bushes in the area and landed on one of the guns and four machetes.

“We later in the day received the good news about the recovery of the second gun that had been wrapped in a ‘Kaveera’ and hidden in one of the Eucalyptus tree plantations. One of the resident saw something suspicious and alerted the team,” he said.

Earlier operation

Earlier, Mr Kazibwe said, the team on foot patrol had recovered items including hand gloves, pairs of socks, and a tampered money safe box just behind the factory.

Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, the Nakaseke District chairperson, said the recovery of the guns was a big achievement for the residents, local leaders and security.

“This should be the way to go if we are to counter the growing wave of robbery acts. We can use the drums and whistles to alert our neighbours about any emergency. The thugs will be frightened and forced to retreat,” Mr Koomu said.

Earlier incidents

Prior to the Monday night incident, Semuto Town two weeks ago registered a series of robberies including the break-in at the Semuto Town Council offices where computers were stolen.

The thugs also robbed and assaulted businessmen Fred Mulekwa.

The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Issa Ssemogerere, yesterday confirmed the development.

“We have five suspects in custody in connection with the Monday night robbery incident. The recovered guns and other items will be part of the exhibits in the case against the suspect,” Mr Ssemogerere said.

Semuto Town Council comprises 20 villages and five parishes. Each of the village / cell has a security committee led by the defence secretary who works with the town council security team to oversee the security of the area.