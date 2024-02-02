How we could improve agriculture

Dr Fred Bwayo Masika (PhD in Botany)

Dr Masika studied the molecular characterisation and incidence of viruses affecting watermelon and pumpkin production in Uganda. Moroccan watermelon mosaic virus and Pepo aphid borne-yellows virus were the most prevalent in both crops. Tobacco streak virus genome was assembled from pumpkin for the first time in Africa. He also documented production constraints and management practices for pumpkins and watermelons. He found that pests, diseases, and drought are serious constraints, while ash and hand hoes were important management strategies for pests and weeds. Furthermore, screening for resistance to Moroccan watermelon mosaic virus showed that two pumpkin and one watermelon cultivars were resistant against the virus based on symptom expression.

Dr Gladys Kisekka Nakibuule

Dr Gladys Kisekka Nakibuule (Doctorate of Laws)

Dr Nakibuule investigated plea-bargained cases and processes of eleven High Court’s circuits and two divisions from 2014–2021,which illustrates the tension between plea-bargaining as a judicial innovation aimed primarily to reduce court caseloads and the accused’s speedy trial right alongside other fair trial guarantees. The study concludes that legislating plea-bargaining while emphasizing the state’s quick wins through numerical case dispositions may easily fail to measure to legitimate speedy trials. She recommended legal, administrative and institutional reforms towards plea-bargaining’s potential to achieving speedy trials without accused’s inadvertent self-incriminations.

Dr Abdul Walusansa

Dr Abdul Walusansa (PhD in Microbiology)

Dr Walusansa investigated the role herbal medicines play in the escalation of antibiotic-resistance in Kampala City. Novel findings indicated that some medicinal plants in Uganda, like Citrus limon (commonly called LEMONI), can cure some bacterial diseases which have become incurable with modern drugs.

However, 32 percent of herbal medicines were found to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria while 14 percent of these bacteria possessed genes that facilitate resistance to last-resort-clinical-drugs.

The study concluded that Ugandan herbal medicines can support antibiotic-resistance mitigation, but there is need to first revitalise hygiene and product safety to attain international standards.

Further still, the improved herbal products will tap into the global market, to promote wealth creation, and attainment of sustainable development goals.

Dr Emmanuel Amponsah Adjei

Dr Emmanuel Amponsah Adjei (PhD in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology)

Dr Adjei conducted a study on the diversity and genome-wide mapping of farmers’ useful traits in Uganda using 1000Minds and breeding approaches. He identified that farmers’ main constraints to yam cultivation were the inability to obtain good planting materials and the inaccessibility of improved varieties. The findings suggest that yam improvement in sub-regions is possible and will serve as a foundation for the genetic improvement of yams in Uganda.

Dr Hellen Wairimu Gitonga

Dr Hellen Wairimu Gitonga (PhD in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology)

Dr Gitonga evaluated a total of 220 cowpea genotypes for resistance to flower bud thrips pest in three locations in Uganda. She also studied the effect of the environment on secondary metabolites associated with resistance of flower bud thrips in cowpea. From the results, three genotypes were resistant to flower bud thrips and a total of 29 genes were significantly associated with the resistance. The study also indicated that the environment influenced the production of secondary metabolites which in turn affected cowpea resistance to flower bud thrips. The significant general and specific combining ability indicated that the additive and non-additive gene effects were involved in the inheritance of the secondary metabolites. The results of this study will speed up the breeding process for the improvement of cowpea resistance to flower bud thrips.

Dr Anthony Raphael Ijala

Dr Anthony Raphael Ijala (PhD in Agriculture)

Dr Ijala the effect of altitude and farming system on the occurrence of the parasitoid complex of Hypothenemus hampei in the Mount Elgon region in Uganda. The study examined; the effect of farming system and altitude on the occurrence and distribution of the predatory Carabidae species and their association to Toxoptera aurantii in the MER, the most suitable farming system for high coffee foliage and bean yields at different altitudes in the MER. His study revealed four Hymenopteran parasitoids which could regulate CBB. Three Carabidae genera were the most prevalent in the MER and had an association with the pest T. aurantii. Soil moisture, pH and EC ensuing from a blending of the farming system, altitude and semi natural vegetation were crucial in determining Carabidae specificity and niche preferences.

Dr Katono Kasifa

Dr Katono Kasifa (PhD in Agriculture)

Dr Kasifa investigated the factors that influence Bemisia tabaci population dynamics and fitness on cassava in Uganda. The results showed that high temperature, high rainfall, low RH and high plant height had negative effects on B. tabaci abundance on cassava. High levels of reproductive capacity and fitness of B. tabaci were expressed at 32 °C. Furthermore, disappearance followed by third instar parasitism are the key mortality factors acting on all immature stages of B. tabaci on cassava in the field. This knowledge will aid the design of effective and sustainable management strategies of this devastating global pest.

Dr Willard Mbewe

Dr Willard Mbewe (PhD in Agriculture)

Dr Mbewe investigated the diversity and evolution of cassava brown streak ipomoviruses in East and Southern Africa. The study unraveled a novel and intermediate phylogenetic grouping called CBSV-Tanzania. While illumina sequencing of RNA from a cassava cutting from northern Malawi reported for the first time a genetically divergent UCBSV isolate from Malawi with a geographically distinct monophyletic sub – cladding. Furthermore, the Bayesian coalescent approach revealed that the CBSV CP is among the fastest evolving among studied potyviruses. Thus, the phylogeography and spatial migration analyses present evidence that East Africa is the centre of CBSV diversity. This study documented the need for enhanced phytosanitation and also strengthening regional surveillance in cassava virus management.

Dr Joab Tugume Katarimpika

Dr Joab Tugume Katarimpika (PhD in Plant Pathology)

Dr Katarimpika studied the distribution of common bacterial blight disease of beans (CBB) in different agroecologies of Uganda and characterised causal pathogens for virulence on local varieties and breeding lines. The study identified areas of low CBB pressure in Northwest farmland and South West farmland agroecologies. In addition, the study identified a more adapted, virulent, and endemic isolate of common bacterial blight pathogen, Xanthomonas citri pv fuscans, with additional type III effectors not previously reported signifying pathogen evolution. The study further identified moderate levels of resistance in local varieties and breeding lines which will be beneficial for future bean improvement.

Dr Allan Waniale

Dr Allan Waniale (PhD in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology)

Dr Waniale studied factors that limit seed set in bananas and explored flower manipulation techniques that can overcome female sterility thus improve breeding efficiency. He found that use of glucose instead of sucrose was more efficient at germinating banana pollen in vivo and in vitro. He further found out that weather affects seed set before, during, and after pollination; ovule abortions contribute most to sterility. He found that use of pollen germination media on stigmas during pollination increases seed set. Use of auxin inhibitors showed promising results of overcoming sterility.

Compiled by Dorothy Nagitta