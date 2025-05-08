How widow, 63, reclaimed land grabbed by son

A village councillor in Aleka Sub-county has lost interest in his mother’s land after the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Oyam District sentenced him to a caution for grabbing the widow’s estate.



Accordingly, on May 7, 2025, Denis Ogang, the LC2 secretary of Abela Parish, formally returned one acre of land which he had grabbed from his 63-year-old mother, Hellen Ayo.



Ogang, who is Ayo’s second-born in a family of eight children--- three girls and five boys--- lost interest in the land located in Otara ‘A’ Village after he detected that he was fighting a losing battle.



Genesis



In 1996, Ayo’s husband, Yeko Okori, died in a landmine believed to have been planted by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels on a community access road leading to Malaba Market, at the Oyam-Pader border.



Okori left behind eight acres of customary land, which Ms Ayo had been cultivating to take care of their children.



However, in April 2024, Ayo’s life turned upside down when clan members decided to divide the land among her departed husband’s children.



Although they did not follow the due process of the law, the estate was shared among the beneficiaries, including the widow. Later, each of them planted boundary marks using trees to avoid any future conflict over their ownership.



“Soon after getting his portion, Ogang decided to encroach on my land. He even stopped me from accessing that particular portion of land that was given to me by the clan members,” said Ms Ayo, adding that the LC2 chairman went ahead to uproot the trees which were planted on the boundary.



The widow then reported the matter at Aleka Police Outpost. The case was referred to Redeem International, a nonprofit organisation that partners with local law enforcement to prevent violence and exploitation against widows.



“Her (Ayo) being a widow, we took up the matter and a case was registered against the son for unlawful removal of boundary marks. Investigations were conducted , and indeed it was found out that the suspect removed the boundary marks that were planted,” said Redeem International’s attorney, Ms Prossy Akello.



The suspect was arrested on March 24, 2025, and on April 3, he was arraigned before the court, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.



“When the judicial officer asked me, ‘what sentence do you feel like the court should give your son?’ I said: ‘Since he is remorseful, he has accepted, he should not disturb me again on that particular portion of land. You just let him go, ”said the widow.