How will Ugandans benefit from middle income status?

Farmers harvest tea from a garden Buhweju District recently. Experts argue that the magic bullet to Uganda achieving the middle income goal lies in increasing production and value addition. PHOTO | ZADOCK AMANYISA

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO  &  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Currently, only two partner states in the East African Community, Kenya and Tanzania, have a lower middle income status, with the latter only achieving it recently.

President Museveni has said Uganda is just shy of about $50(Shs175,375) to enter the coveted middle income status after several targets have eluded the country in the past decade.

