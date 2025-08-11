How women bear the brunt of climate crisis

On the muddy edge of a makeshift camp in Nyambuko, Kasese District, 24-year-old Pellucy Biira cradles her newborn, wrapped in a torn shawl.

Just days after floods from the overflowing River Mubuku swept away her home in April, she gave birth in a hut covered with plastic sheeting, aided only by a traditional birth attendant.

“I don’t have anything—not even a basin to wash my baby,” she says, her voice cracking. “The shock of losing my house left me unable to produce enough breast milk. The mosquitoes here bite us all night. The baby keeps crying,” she adds. Beside her, Rosette Biira recounts a similar ordeal. She, too delivered her child in the camp, without medical assistance.

“The old woman who helped me used a razor blade to cut the cord—we had no gloves, nothing.” These are snapshots of a crisis unfolding across Uganda, where climate change is hitting women and girls hardest.

A 2024 United Nations Gender Snapshot Report warns that climate change could push 158 million more women and girls globally into poverty over the next 25 years.

In Uganda, the threat is already visible—from deadly floods in the Rwenzori Mountains to prolonged droughts crippling food production in the east. While climate change does not directly cause gender-based violence, the report notes it worsens the conditions, such as poverty, displacement, and insecurity, that fuel it.

In Kampala, street vendor Rose Kobusingye works along Namirembe Road, where sudden rains bring her business to a halt.

“When it rains, business stops. We pack up and leave. We lose customers. And sometimes the city authorities confiscate our property or arrest us,” she says.

With her income shrinking, she is more vulnerable to abuse. “We end up borrowing from money lenders and get trapped in debt.

Government programmes don’t reach us,” she adds.

People on the street after flood waters entered their home in Kisanga Cell, Nyamwamba Division on the night of May 22, 2024.



In Kasese, entrepreneur and single mother Esther Mbambu lost more than her income to climate stress. After investing savings from her tomato and onion business into land for a home, she says her spouse retaliated by severing both her hands.

“He should have talked to me,” she says quietly, now living with her father and unable to support her children. Her case underscores the often-overlooked link between financial strain, climate impacts, and gender-based violence, especially in Uganda’s informal economy, where women dominate.

The structural burden In Uganda, women perform more than 70 percent of unpaid care work, fetching water, cooking, and caregiving, tasks made harder by climate shocks. The 2021 Uganda National Labour Force Survey shows that 40 percent of women aged 14–64 work in subsistence agriculture, compared to 58 percent of men.

And while 92 percent of Uganda’s workforce is in informal employment, 94 percent of them are women. These burdens, says Mr Seth Nimwesiga from the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), limit women’s participation in decision-making and economic growth.

“Girls lose time for school, women lose time for income-generating activities. Climate change amplifies these inequalities,” he says.

Minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda cites initiatives such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, which earmark at least 30 percent of resources for women.

“Sometimes it’s about mindset change—we urge women to rear goats or chickens at home,” she says. But Kobusingye and others say these programmes often fail to reach those most in need, hampered by bureaucracy, lack of awareness, and poor targeting.

Local leaders such as Kikuubo LC1 chairperson Bashir Muwonge call for more practical support.

“Let women working on the streets operate on Sundays, for example. And KCCA should regulate, not punish, street vending. We must support their livelihoods,” he says.

Uganda’s 2021 Climate Change Act offers a progressive framework, granting the High Court authority over climate-related grievances and allowing communities to seek legal redress.

The Health National Adaptation Plan (H-NAP) 2025–2030 aims to strengthen health sector resilience to climate threats. Yet Mr Nimwesiga warns that implementation is underfunded.

“Climate financing is channelled through the Ministry of Finance, while the climate change department is in the Ministry of Water. There’s no specific budget for climate in the Ministry of Health. Cross-sectoral collaboration is essential,” he says.

Background

The 2024 UN Gender Snapshot Report estimates that by 2050, 158 million more women and girls globally could be pushed into poverty due to climate impacts.

In Uganda, this is compounded by rising cases of gender-based violence, with over 14,000 domestic violence reports filed in 2023, the majority involving women.