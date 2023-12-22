How your leader will celebrate Christmas

Mario Obiga Kania: The Terego East MP and State Minister for Urban Development, will be in his constituency and intends to celebrate the festive season privately with his family members, but is also open to joining the community.

“If the community members have organised activities like sports, I will attend because I love football,” he said.

Proscovia Salaam Musumba: The former Kamuli District chairperson, Bugabula South MP and vice president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in eastern Uganda said she will be in Namwendwa, where her home is. She plans to attend midnight Mass on December 24 at the Catholic parish, then spend Christmas Day with her parents and local children.

Musumba observed that this year’s Christmas is a hard one economically, and asked the people to restrain themselves. “We should have a humble festive season,” she said.

Moses Kizige: Uganda’s Ambassador in Moscow, Russia, and former State minister for Karamoja Affairs, is flying back and will head for Nabirumba also in Kamuli, where he will also be mobilising his people for opportunities in Moscow.

“I will use this festive season to mobilise my people for education and investment opportunities in Moscow, finish the business consultancy works and monitor my projects,” Kizige said.

Veronica Babirye Kadogo: A member of the East Africa Legislative Assembly and former Woman MP for Buyende District expects to be at home in Namukunyu. She also hopes to be at Christmas Mass at Namukunyu Catholic Church, before meeting women leaders and checking on bereaved families in her former constituency. She will also visit the Kyabazinga.

Nathan Nabeta Igeme: The Jinja City East MP said he will celebrate this Christmas in Masese, where he intends to give back to the people.

Alex Kintu Brandon: The Kagoma North MP and publicity secretary for NRM parliamentary caucus will reach out to the poor.

“I will be spending my Christmas with my constituents in Kagoma North. I will be hosting a Christmas Cup at Magamaga Parish playgrounds,” said Mr Kintu.

Irene Muloni: The Woman MP for Bulambuli said she will spend her Christmas holiday reflecting on her life.

“I also ask my people to celebrate this festive season in peace, show love to one another,” she said.

Gerald Nangoli: The Elgon North MP says he plans to be with the people, imbibing malwa.

“I am spending this Christmas in my constituency. I am giving them some money so that they can celebrate this Christmas peacefully,” he said.

Polycap Ogwari: In Agule County, Pallisa District, the area MP is all for celebrations with his people.

“I have organised several activities in my constituency like football matches,” he said.

Evelyne Anite: The state minister of Finance in charge Investment and Privatisation said she would possibly celebrate in Arua, where she plans to hand out gifts to children.

Imam Makumbi: The Democratic Party vice chairperson in western region, noted that while Christmas is not a Muslim ritual, he will join his Christian colleagues in celebrating the day.

“I will also get time to interact with people in the diaspora, who always come home during Christmas to discuss and exchange ideas for social economic transformation,” he said.

Margaret Ayebare: The Woman MP for Mbarara plans to rest and reflect upon the year and the future.

“I will spend the festivities in my constituency with my family and voters. This is the time for resting but also reflecting on what has been going on throughout the year; the challenges and success for better planning. I will use the opportunity to sensitise families on health,” she said.

Derrick Kabuura: The Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality MP will also be at home.

“I will be in my constituency. I will use the space to meet my people to talk about government programmes,” he said.

Basil Bataringaya: The Kashari North MP will use the occasion to promote government programmes.

“I will spend the festive season in my constituency. I will go to different places of worship, interacting with them on issues of social-economic transformation. I will engage in sports and games,” he said.

Clare Mugumya: In Isingiro District, the Woman MP will be taking stock of what she accomplished in 2023.

“I will spend Christmas in my village, I will be celebrating with my people and enjoy with my family,” she said.

Ritah Bwahika: The Mbarara City Woman MP intends to use the occasion to sensitise the locals about the dangers of HIV, which is prevalent in the city.

“I will join my people in Mbarara City as we share joy and merrymaking, I will meet stakeholders, do some radio programmes to guide people… you know HIV is on the rise in Mbarara City,” she said.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat: The FDC party president said he will spend his Christmas in Teso to catch up with family and friends. He also said he will be trekking the slopes of Mt Elgon from Namisindwa.

Alice Alaso: The national coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party sees Christmas as a day to be spent with loved ones. She also says it is the time she uses for thanksgiving and checking on her farm.

Jonathan Ebwalu: The Soroti City East MP said he will spend his Christmas in Soroti with his family and use the time to do constituency development work.

“I will spend this Christmas opening roads in my constituency,” Ebwalu said, adding that he has 125 vulnerable people in the constituency, “so, I will utilise this time visiting them.”

Hellen Adoa: The Minister of state for Fisheries said she will be in Serere where she is Woman MP.

“It is a way of showing love to the village people, just like God did through his son,” she says.

Joan Alobo: The Soroti City Woman MP said she will be with her family.

John Paul Mpalanyi Lukwago: The Kyotera MP is expecting to have Mass at Mpambire Catholic Church. He plans to pray for the 17 lost souls and other victims of the anthrax epidemic that has ravaged the area.

Fortunate Rose Nantongo: In Kyotera District, the Woman MP will attend church at Matale parish in Kalisizo throughout the festive season and later visit locals and hand over gifts to the elderly.

Veronica Nanyondo: The Bukomansimbi District Woman MP intends to give out Christmas packages to the elderly and then later have an end of year party with her electorate.

Geoffrey Kayemba Solo: The Bukomansimbi South MP will attend church on Christmas Eve and in the morning, then spend the day with his parents at Kiryamenvu Village before attending a football match later in the evening.

Enoch Nyongole: The Nakaseke North MP reminded everyone about the need to be security conscious.

“This season is a busy one for my people in Nakaseke North who are majorly livestock farmers. The farmers have to be vigilant and guard against the cattle thieves taking advantage of the many activities targeting the festive season,” he said.

Brenda Nabukenya: The Luweero District Woman MP said her constituency is large, which makes it unlikely she will see all her people.

“I may not be able to visit all the areas, but will certainly be within Luweero District and possibly be able to get to the different areas for sensitisation on the different projects,” she says.

Hannington Wakayima Musoke: The Nansana Municipality MP hopes to attend Christmas day prayers at St Steven Church of Uganda.

He urged parents to spend money responsibly, noting, “Some parents may forget that next year children will be reporting back to school. Let them put that at the back of their minds as they enjoy the festive season.”