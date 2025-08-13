How youth are bringing Mpanga forest back to life

Just a short distance beyond the town of Mpigi lies the expanse of Mpanga Central Forest Reserve, where a group of young Ugandans kneel on the fertile soil to plant indigenous tree seedlings. The air is filled with the faint sounds of nature, lending a tranquil backdrop to their efforts.

Some of the participants work quietly, their brows furrowed in concentration as they carefully position each seeding, ensuring the right depth and alignment.

Others engage in lively discussions, sharing insights on optimal tree spacing, assessing local soil quality, and navigating using GPS mapping techniques, all while nurturing the hope of revitalising the forest. Among them is Theopista Abalo, a recent forestry graduate and one of the country’s rising forest champions.

“This isn’t just tree planting. It’s forest restoration. It’s about protecting our future,” the former Makerere University student says.

Covering 453 hectares, Mpanga Central Forest Reserve was gazetted in 1953 for scientific research and conservation.

With more than 500 plant species, 300 bird species, and a variety of primates and insects, it is one of Uganda’s most accessible yet biologically rich forests. But it is under threat. According to Mr John Kibuka, the forest sector manager, the biggest challenges stem from human encroachment.

“The population around here is increasing every day. People are relocating from Kampala to Mpigi, and that comes with more pressure for forest products, firewood, timber, and sometimes wood for making drums,” he explains.

Drum makers from the nearby Mpambire town occasionally sneak in to harvest wood. Worse still, boundary disputes make enforcement difficult. “In some places, it’s not clear where forest land ends and community land begins,” says Mr Kibuka.

In March 2023, a massive windstorm felled nearly 200 hectares of forest, leaving logs strewn across the reserve. These fallen trees have attracted opportunists who harvest firewood or remove branches under the pretext of clean-up.

“The forest needs urgent restoration. Without it, we risk losing a vital ecosystem,” Mr Kibuka says.

Youth at the frontline

In response to such challenges, a new generation is stepping up. Through the Young Forest Champions initiative, Ugandan youth are taking an active role in conservation.

The programme, spearheaded by Youth Go Green in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Ministry of Water and Environment, and the National Forestry Authority (NFA), is training young people to become restoration leaders.

“Youth Go Green has taken on the ambitious target of planting 20 million trees in the next 10 years,” says Mr Edwin Muhumuza, the team lead of Youth Go Green.

“We call it 20 million youth, 20 million trees. Our dream is for every young Ugandan to take responsibility for the environment,” he adds. So far, more than 1,500 indigenous trees have been planted in Mpanga Forest alone. The initiative doesn’t just stop at planting. It also involves long-term monitoring, mapping, and public education.

“People used to plant trees and walk away,” says Ms Abalo.

“Now we know that planting is just the beginning. Through digital tools and forest monitoring training, we are learning to track the growth and survival of every seedling,” she adds.

Unlike fast-growing exotic trees often used in commercial plantations, the restoration in Mpanga focuses on indigenous species.

These trees not only support native wildlife but also maintain the natural balance of the forest.

“Planting indigenous trees is a form of ecological respect,” explains Ms Eva Ntara, the facilitator of FAO’s AIM4Forests initiative.

“It ensures the forest regenerates in its true form, maintaining its role in water retention, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity support,” she adds.

AIM4Forests (Accelerating Innovative Monitoring for Forests) began in Kenya and has expanded to Uganda, Peru, Ghana, and Zambia. The programme empowers youth to use forest monitoring technologies, practice restoration techniques, and spread climate awareness in schools and rural communities.

“In Kenya, 10 young women planted over 150,000 trees and mobilised 10,000 community members,” Ms Ntara says. “Now we are scaling this success to Uganda,” she adds.

Inclusivity is central to the programme with champions selected from different walks of life and different parts of the country. “The champions were required to have some basic knowledge of forestry. We also focused on promoting individuals from indigenous or rural areas, as well as those with disabilities,” Ms Ntara explains.

Forests and the climate crisis

At its core, the fight to restore Mpanga Forest is also a fight against climate change. Uganda has lost nearly 95 percent of its forest cover since 1990, according to data from the Ministry of Water and Environment.

This deforestation has weakened the country’s ability to store carbon, regulate rainfall, and prevent soil erosion, key services in the face of a changing climate.

“We are seeing longer droughts, heavier floods, and unpredictable seasons,” Mr Muhumuza says.

“Restoring forests like Mpanga is no longer optional. It’s an urgent climate action,” he adds.

Youth Go Green’s 20-million-tree target contributes directly to Uganda’s commitment under the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The organisation also runs an annual Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Marathon, raising funds for regional nursery beds that supply seedlings to schools, churches, and communities.

“Last year, we started our first nursery bed in Kaliro District. Now, anyone in eastern Uganda can access seedlings easily,” says Mr Muhumuza.

“We plan to do the same in other regions, including the oil-rich Albertine area,” he adds.

Through a partnership with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop), Youth Go Green is preparing to green the entire pipeline corridor, planting trees around schools, churches, and roads impacted by oil development.

Ecology Vs community needs

While the restoration focus is on native species, Youth Go Green also recognises the social pressures driving deforestation. Most people cut trees for firewood, charcoal, and timber, not out of malice, but necessity.

To bridge this gap, the programme is developing dual nurseries: one for indigenous trees, and another for fast-growing commercial species.

“We understand that communities need fuel, timber, and food,” says Mr Muhumuza.

“That’s why we’re also encouraging fruit tree planting and woodlots in schools and homesteads. Restoration must work for both people and nature,” he adds.

This balanced approach is what makes Mpanga a model forest for community-inclusive restoration.