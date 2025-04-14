How youth from Lira became Uganda’s top aircraft engineer

Born and raised in the remote village of Ket Can Itic in Abala Parish, Agweng Sub-county, Lira District, Mr Paul Anya Ogwang has defied the odds to become one of Uganda’s top aircraft engineers.

Now 55 years old, Mr Ogwang attributes his remarkable journey from a humble background to determination, faith in God, and maintaining a positive attitude.

“I am a living example. Any young person out there simply needs to identify what you want to achieve, set your heart on it, and keep a positive attitude towards your goal. If your attitude is towards progress and development, you just need to maintain that attitude positively and at the end your attitude will determine your altitude,” Mr Ogwang told Monitor on April 14.

Mr Paul Anya Ogwang, Director of Maintenance at Bridgeporth Group, services an aircraft at the maintenance hangar in Entebbe. PHOTO/PATRICK EBONG

Mr Ogwang currently serves as Director of Maintenance at Bridgeporth Group, a UK-based company operating globally in geophysical and scientific exploration.

His professional ascent began in 1997 when he was employed as a gardener at Air Serv International. His technical aptitude and leadership potential caught the attention of his employers, who sponsored his training at Denel Aviation Training Academy in South Africa. This led to further studies in the United States, where he obtained the prestigious Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) license in 2006.

“I became a licensed engineer in 2005 and soon no later my employer at that time needed me to have a US aircraft engineer’s certification. I then went and undertook studies for my US certification at Baker’s School of Aeronautics in Nashville in Tennessee,” Mr Ogwang explains.

“So I was licensed by the US Federal Aviation Administration on 25th of August 2006. Then I went back in 2011 and did a higher license again, actually it’s the highest license which is issued by the American Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Which is called Inspection Authorization,” he added.

In addition to the FAA license, Ogwang holds certification from Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority and has undergone extensive training across the USA, Canada, and Germany on various aircraft systems and disciplines.

“In aviation, you have to study particular aircraft or particular engines. So I did a lot of training, a lot of studies in the USA, Canada, Germany, etc and a lot of various aircraft, various systems and also various disciplines in aviation,” Mr Ogwang said.

Director of Maintenance at Bridgeporth Group, Mr Paul Anya Ogwang, servicing a pitcock at Entebbe Airport. PHOTO/PATRICK EBONG

His dedication led to a promotion as Director of Maintenance at Air Serv International, where he supervised aircraft operations supporting humanitarian efforts in conflict and disease-affected regions like South Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the DRC.

His contributions have earned recognition from global organizations including the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) and the World Food Program (WFP).

“Paul’s professionalism and devotion to duty set the standard for safety and excellence in aviation industry in Uganda, East Africa, and abroad,” said Troy Conrey, former Air Serv Uganda Managing Director.

Captain Samir Rajet, a UAE-based WFP Regional Aviation Safety Officer, described Mr Ogwang as “a humanitarian aviation leader with courage and integrity.”

Now, with nearly three decades in aviation, Ogwang is entering public service. He intends to contest for Member of Parliament representing Erute North under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Unlike typical campaign rhetoric, Ogwang pledges a leadership style focused on practical development, integrity, and self-reliance.

“I'm not making promises like most politicians do though hoping that our people will be able to judge who is looking for ‘survival’ and who can genuinely serve them.”

He adds: “Self-determination with good attitudes is very important in shaping the destiny of individuals irrespective of their background without relying much on empty promises made by politicians.”