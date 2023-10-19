How Zaake’s suspension from Parliament hinders disciplinary hearing

The suspension of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Zaake, from the House, has delayed the disciplinary hearing by the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline.

The committee was Thursday expected to commence a hearing on the alleged misconduct of Mr Zaake following an accusation by the Rakai District Woman MP, Ms Juliet Kinyamatama that he defamed her during an October 9 independence rally in her constituency.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the deputy chairperson of the committee Fr Charles Onen (Laroo-Pece division) said the committee cannot sit because Zaake is currently among the five Members of Parliament (MPs) suspended from attending three consecutive sittings.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa suspended the MPs on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings during an afternoon sitting.

“That means that he is out of the service of the House and cannot access Parliament including attending any committee meeting,” Mr Onen said, adding: “We cannot call him because he cannot access the premises until the directive lapses.”

Mr Zaake, during the committee probe, is among other things expected to give his own narrative regarding the accusations brought against him by Ms Kinyamatama. The committee will also hear another disciplinary issue on the legislator after he was referred to the committee last year on November 29 by Mr Tayebwa.

That time, Mr Zaake, against parliamentary rules, sought to reopen the debate on the abduction of mainly Opposition supporters allegedly by state security forces after the House had resolved on it.

The director of communication and public affairs at Parliament Mr Chris Obore, told journalists that suspension of MPs always points to a disciplinary problem

“It implies that the conduct of a Member is not in agreement with Parliamentary decorum. The Rules state that the suspended Member is to withdraw from the House’s chamber, public gallery, lobby and grounds of the House or any other place that the Speaker would have declared as a Parliamentary place,” Mr Obore said.