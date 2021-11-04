HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk

An HPV immunisation programme was introduced in England in 2008. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In comparing cervical cancer and precancer rates before and after an HPV immunisation programme was introduced in England in 2008, the researchers found a "substantial reduction", especially among the youngest women to have received the jab, according to results published in The Lancet medical journal. 

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus, according to a study published Thursday.

