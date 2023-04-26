Hudu Hussein appointed new Masaka RCC

Masaka finally has a new Resident City Commissioner (RCC) after two months without a substantively appointed person in the office.

Hudu Hussein, the former RCC for Kampala has assumed his office, moving from Lwengo District where he has served in the same capacity since November 2022.

“Yes, it’s true that Hudu has been transferred from Lwengo to Masaka City to fill the vacancy that was created following the suspension of our officer from duty,” confirmed Yunus Kakande, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Presidency.

Before moving to Lwengo, Hussein was Yumbe RDC for eight months.

According to Kakande, Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi who has been the acting Masaka RCC will now reoccupy his office as the deputy RCC for Kimaanya/Kabonera Municipality.

On February 13, former Masaka RCC Ronald Katende was suspended by Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda over failure to execute the presidential directive on land evictions.

It is alleged that Katende aided the eviction of a poor family from its ancestral land at Kasijagirwa Village in Kimaanya – Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City without following the right procedures.

But speaking to Monitor on phone, Kakande said that Katende was found innocent after thorough investigations and will soon be redeployed.

“The now vacant office of RDC for Lwengo will also soon be filled once a right person is identified to execute that mandate,” he told this reporter.