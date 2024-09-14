Human bones found in Njeru septic tank two years after suspected victim disappeared

A body belived tobe that of one Esther Mulelenge who went missing two years ago in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District has been found in a septic tank.

Mulelenge was staying with her spouse Ronald Kirya in a house which the latter had been entrusted by Lydia Nandutu to take care of as she traveled to Poland for work.

The house is located at Kizungu zone, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District. A year after arriving in Poland, Nandutu said she received a WhatsApp message from Kirya informing her that Mulelenge had got married to another man and left him with their two year-old-child.

“Kirya told me that Esther had abandoned him with a two-year-old child and got married to another man in a place he didn’t know. I didn’t ask much because these people used to fight a lot and I thought maybe Esther got tired and chose to get married somewhere else,” Nandutu said.

Nandutu, who returned from Poland early this month, was officially handed back her house by Kirya on September 11, 2024. On Friday, Nandutu decided to do a general cleaning of her house, including the septic tank.

In the process, Nandutu who was being helped by the newly recruited maid discovered a heavy cloth in the septic.

Nandutu and the maid removed the cloth from the septic tank. Upon checking it, they discovered a human skull.

“We saw a human skull and we made an alarm which attracted neighbours. We called police which came and did a general search and discovered human bones. We now believe these are remains of Esther which Kirya claimed got married to another man,” Nandutu said.

The residents quickly searched for Kirya who they handed over to the police. Mulelenge’s teenage son identified as James said he often asked Kirya to provide details of a man who married his mother in vain.

“I have been suspicious and doubtful of Kirya’s claims that my mother got married to another man. We often asked him to give us more information in vain. It was clear that Kirya new exactly what had happened to my mother,” James said.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, said Kirya will be charged with murder after the DNA analysis confirms that the skull and bones recovered from the septic tank are for Mulelenge.

Police said if the DNA results show it’s not Esther Mulelenge’s body found in the septic tank, Kirya will still have to explain where the body came from since 2021 he has been the person in charge of the premises.