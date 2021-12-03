Human rights commission seeks Shs15 billion funding

Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Ms Mariam Wangadya interacts with Mr Simon Lokodo before the Parliament Appointments Committee  vetted them in September. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The Commission wants take over its full financing, since the one of their major funder, the Democratic Governance facility (DGF) was shut down.

The chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Ms Mariam Wangadya has revealed that the commission has a funding gap of Shs15.8 billion which is needed for the entity if it is to ably deliver on its mandate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.