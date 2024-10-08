Human rights, family values dominate independence prayers

Human rights took center stage at the 26th Independence Breakfast Prayers held at State House, Entebbe, with various speakers reaffirming their commitment to their beliefs.

On October 8, President Museveni called for the peaceful coexistence of all communities in Uganda, including minority religious groups, to ensure national harmony. He condemned the religious polarisation he had witnessed during the 1960s.

“When we came onto the scene in the 60s, we didn’t agree with this polarisation… In Ankole and Kigezi, people would say ‘our thing, our group,’ meaning Catholics versus Anglicans,” President Museveni recalled.

Uganda gained independence from Britain on October 9, 1962. This year’s breakfast prayer, themed "If the foundations are destroyed, what Will the righteous do?" drew ministers, MPs, top officials, and religious leaders from Uganda and abroad.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of unity, referencing the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan.

“Jesus’ message was clear. He couldn’t support religious sectarianism. Those pushing division were not acting on behalf of God, but on behalf of Satan,” he said, noting that during Uganda’s liberation struggle, his forces worked with all religious groups, a policy they maintained after assuming power.

He also acknowledged the enduring influence of traditional religion, particularly in Buganda.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among used the platform to advocate for the protection of family values, specifically opposing the legalization of gay rights. “We must protect family values. When God created the earth, He gave Eve to Adam, not Adam to Adam or Eve to Eve,” Ms Among said adding that “family values are under threat.”

Uganda's government passed anti-gay legislation that criminalizes consensual same-sex relationships, drawing widespread criticism from Western nations. The U.S. halted Uganda’s access to the African Growth and Opportunity Act, while the World Bank suspended lending to the country in response to the law.

Despite these pressures, Among expressed her willingness to face consequences to preserve Uganda’s traditional values.

Guest speaker Apostle Isi Igenegba praised Uganda’s stance on family values, saying that marriage is between a man and a woman.

“Some may consider fighting for traditional marriage foolish, but I commend Ugandan lawmakers for standing their ground,” she said.

First Lady Janet Museveni acknowledged Uganda’s progress but was concerned about the ongoing fight against corruption.