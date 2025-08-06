Hundreds benefit from free medical camp in Buikwe

Hundreds of people in Buikwe District received free medical services and check-ups during a nine-day health camp held at the Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (Scoul) in Lugazi.

The camp, organized by the Indo Africa Charitable Society and the Mehta Group of Companies, offered a range of services, including cancer screening, eye and dental check-ups, HIV, diabetes, and malaria testing, consultations, and more.

According to Dr. Mishra Satchidananda, the head of Mehta Hospital, the health camp is crucial in providing medical care to those who cannot afford it.

"The health camp started on Monday and is ongoing for nine days. We expect to receive 2,000 patients every day across the districts of greater Mukono, including Buikwe, Mukono, Kayunga, and Buvuma," he said.

Dr. Mishra expressed concern over the increasing cancer cases in the area, attributing it to factors such as plastics, unhealthy food, pollution, and stressful life.

"The camp helps to detect cancer cases and enable patients to get assistance early enough," he added.

He also noted that malaria is the most common disease in the area, and there is an increase in diabetes due to the lifestyle of people becoming less physically active.

The camp is equipped with all specialists, a mobile laboratory, and machines, including X-ray and scan.

Mr Vasant Lakhani from Indo-Africa Charitable Society said they have provided a mobile laboratory that will visit rural areas and collect samples to ensure that people are tested for diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and other diseases, and also provide them with medicine.

"We are working on a second project of establishing a heart institute in Jinja that will help save the lives of many children in Uganda who need surgeries," Mr Lakhani added.

The Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, urged residents to embrace the medical camp, emphasising the importance of early detection and treatment.

"When you are screened for cancer and given treatment, you will never get anywhere, please utilise the services and also inform others," she said.