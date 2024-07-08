Hundreds benefit from free medical camp in Ntungamo

Hundreds of people benefited from a free medical camp hosted by Muntuyera High School old students at the school's premises in Ntungamo on Sunday. The camp was organized to coincide with the school's annual Biology seminar, which brings together A-level students from different schools to discuss various biology topics.

The medical camp provided treatment for a range of ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, skin infections, eye problems, teeth issues, bone infections, and other health conditions. The event was a gesture of appreciation by the old students and the school to the surrounding community, which has supported the school over the years.

The school's head teacher, Mr. Joseph Twiine Muganga, expressed gratitude to the community, noting that the school has survived thanks to the support of neighbors and old students. He emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, which has been the school's backbone for over 60 years.

The camp coordinator, Mr. Tumwebaze Chrispus, was overwhelmed by the turnout, which exceeded their expectations of 500 patients. He acknowledged the need for more resources and recommendations to the government on addressing various infections.

The school's head of Biology, Mr. Edgar Kirabo, explained that the old students organized the camp to inspire students pursuing biology, who had been hosting colleagues from different schools for an annual seminar.