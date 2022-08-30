Hundreds benefit from Rising Woman business training in Lira

Hundreds of women, who turned up for the season five of the Rising Woman initiative, were tipped on the importance of record keeping and financial management.

The two-day training, which is supported by Nation Media Group (NMG), Dfcu’s Women in Business, and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), sought to recognise, celebrate, and promote a culture of mentorship among women in the business space. It was launched in February.

Themed; “Taking your business ahead”, the initiative focuses on providing female entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to improve how they operate their businesses; to enable them to create profitable operations.

Mr Leslie Mutumba, the UIA investment executive in charge of domestic division, said the training identifies the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of a particular area, their gaps and how to address them.

He said many people have the hands-on skills on how to run enterprises but they don’t have the knowledge on how to run these enterprises in a systematic way.

Such gaps include financial management and record keeping skills, and also mindset change.

“These are the three areas we mainly focus on in training these entrepreneurs. We work closely with respective districts where we are implementing this programme and our focal point persons are the district commercial officers who identify these women, send us the list and invite them for the training,” Mr Mutumba said.

He added that the training also involved a business proposal writing competition which ended on June 30, with 200 proposals submitted.

The proposals will be evaluated and the one with the best entry proposals will be taken for a fully-paid study trip to Nairobi, Kenya, in December.

The best three will each walk away with a cash prize of Shs10 million.

“The top three plus another seven are the ones we will go with to Nairobi for the study trip. We want to expose them so that they can learn from their Kenyan counterparts, the successful business ladies, how they run their enterprises and borrow a leaf and bring them back,” Mr Mutumba said.

He said many women entrepreneurs who have benefited from the Rising Woman Initiative training have improved their livelihoods.

“There are quite a number of women who have progressed and what we have been doing is identifying the past beneficiaries and telling them to come and share their success stories,” Mr Mutumba said.

“A good number have been able to get Uganda National Bureau of Standards certification marks which means that their products now can easily access the markets both home and abroad,” he added.

Ms Ruth Asasira, Dfcu’s manager in charge of women in business and special programmes, said the main objective of the initiative is to equip women with skills that can enable them to grow from one level in their business to another.

“Whereas we are offering financial services, we realised that the women entrepreneurs face so many challenges in growing their businesses,” she said, adding that Ugandan women are actually considered to be the highest entrepreneurs.

“Unless we equip entrepreneurs to grow their capacities in driving the growth of their business, you will find it hard to facilitate them with finance,” Ms Asasira said





Ms Ruth Christine Irot, one of the beneficiaries, thanked Nation Media Group and partners for the initiative.