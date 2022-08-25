Hundreds eulogise ex-minister Eriyo 

Hundreds of mourners yesterday thronged Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb, for a requiem mass for former State Environment minister Jesca Eriyo.

Eriyo died in Texas, the United States, on August 12, just a fortnight short of her 53rd birthday.

Associate Professor Richard Idro, a consultant paediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital and family friend, said the late has been treated for cancer of the oesophagus from 2019, and the disease appeared to have reduced by early 2020.

In a social media post in July 2020, Eriyo wrote: “Good morning everyone. I wish to thank you all for your prayers and support during the last one year of my trying health situation. I have victoriously come out of cancer of the oesophagus … feeling more fit than ever before! Continue to pray for me as the struggle continues!”

However, the disease remerged later that year, this time more aggressively.

Eriyo’s brother Moses Mawa, who lives in Canada, however, told mourners that his sister also developed neuroendocrine cancer, which is believed to be the immediate cause of death,

This cancer type develops in the neuroendocrine cells, leading to secretion of hormones into the body to cause painful growing tumor, tiredness and weight loss.

Eriyo, a former deputy secretary general of the East African Community (EAC) and District Woman MP for Adjumani, underwent multiple cancer treatments in Uganda, India and finally in the US where she died.

In his address to mourners at Our Lady of Africa Church Mbuya, Prof Idro said the deceased initially began experiencing pain in the upper abdomen in 2019, but was treated in Kampala for what turned out to be cancer of the oesophagus.

“By early 2020, [the] cancer had gone into remission. I remember visiting her and she was excited to see me. However, in late 2020, she started experiencing pain again, she went back to Mulago [Cancer Institute from where she was] referred to India for further management.”

He added: “Her body started swelling and she could experience a lot of pain and difficulty in swallowing. In March this year, she was re-admitted to Uganda Cancer Institute (at Mulago). In May, she developed another type of cancer (neuroendocrine) that affected her internal organs like the liver. It prolonged until she was taken back to Texas where breathed her last this month.”

Present at the requiem mass were senior government officials, former and current ministers and members of Parliament, representatives from the East African Legislative Assembly, members of the Ma’di and West Nile community, family members and friends. The Mbuya Parish Priest, Fr Anthony Kimboowa, the main celebrant, eulogised Eriyo as a person who changed the lives of many for the better and a lover of God.

Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi, speaking on behalf of Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali, who was present to represent the government as a chief mourner but did not talk, said he first met the late in Adjumani in 1999 where Eriyo at the time worked as the district population officer.

Baryomunsi, a medical doctor, said he had been assigned to assess the health situation among refugees in the district.

Eriyo, he noted, was ever present and a committed cadre of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, and ready to serve all mankind.

The minister called upon Ugandans to embrace voluntary screening for cancer. “If detected early, something can be done. Cancer and other communicable diseases are on the rise. Unfortunately, most people get to know about it when it is too late to reverse the situation,” he added.

Late Eriyo’s only child Daniel Asisi, who is currently pursuing a medical degree in the Philippines, described her late mother as a “mentor, a friend and person who restored hope in the hopeless through service delivery”.

Ms Beatrice Anywar, the State minister for Environment, said the deceased loved the environment and that trees must be planted to honour her legacy.

West Moyo MP Tom Aza, who spoke on behalf of the West Nile Parliamentary Caucus, described Eriyo’s demise as a “big blow” to Uganda.

The family of Eriyo, who is due to be buried in Moyo on Saturday, intends to establish an Education Foundation in her service to needy children.

Biography

• August 26, 1969: Born to Severino Amunjuru and Monica Yabu Yemba.

• Initially trained as a teacher, but moved on to study social sciences at Makerere University, and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute.

• Worked as Adjumani District Population Officer, was a District Woman MP representing Adjumani, served as State Environment minister, and later as Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community.

• Late Eriyo is survived by a son. She is remembered as a strong advocate for education, health, and peace development.