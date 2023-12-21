Hundreds flee Kamwenge Village after ADF night raid

Hours after the Islamist terror attack on Kitehurizi Village, Kamwenge District in the wee hours of Tuesday, hundreds of residents in the affected village and neighbouring areas have abandoned the area.

With 10 people brutally murdered in the raid by suspected militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), few people here are taking chances. An air of mass panic and terror has descended upon Kitehurizi. Fleeing locals say they cannot stay, especially since they have not seen deployment of security forces in numbers they would deem equal to the lingering threat.

The palpable sense of alarm gripping the population has brought back dark memories of the late 1990s and early 2000s when ADF terrorist activity was at its height in the Rwenzori sub-region – rendering entire villages nearly inhabitable.

Those directly affected this time, estimated to be more than 500 persons from the villages of Omukamwenda, Kyabandara, Fasha and Nyabutusi situated near Kitehurizi, hastily evacuated the area beginning Tuesday morning through yesterday.

Early yesterday, a handful briefly returned to their homes to do one or two things, but said they would not spend the night in Kitehurizi. The village, which borders the large and heavily forested Kibaale National Park, mainly accommodates cultivators. In the wake of the attack, farmers have since abandoned their fields, especially those who typically spent their days in the gardens guarding against elephant invasions and other destructive wildlife.

Mr Enock Tukamushaba, the village chairman, revealed that on the night of Tuesday, the entire village was emptied of human life. Terrified village folk sought refuge elsewhere, with some families renting rooms in the relatively safer Kamwenge Town.

“We all left and spent the night in Kamwenge Town due to overwhelming fear within the local population. It remains uncertain whether the situation will persist, and people might continue avoiding the village, only returning during the daytime to tend to their gardens,” he said.

He told Daily Monitor that a few returned briefly for the burial of parish councillor Night Margarete Banyazaki, who was killed in the Tuesday assault.

In Kitehurizi Trading Centre, where four perished inside a bar, most of the small shops and residential houses remained closed.

One elderly resident, Ms Eufarazia Nyamishana, 72, was seen joining the mass exodus, eight children in tow. Ms Nyamishana let on that they were headed for neighbouring Kitagwenda District.

“After witnessing the brutal killing of individuals, the fear that the attackers could return to the village gripped us all... We decided to relocate in the evening…we returned to attend the burial of our parish councillor, and we plan to return home afterward,” she said.

A funeral vigil for Banyazaki, a mother of five, was attended by a very small number. The military provided protection throughout the night. She was laid to rest yesterday.

The deceased councillor was a popular member of this community, according to Ms Janet Kyarikunda, the councillor for Kamwenge Sub-county, who spoke fondly about her, mourning her violent death as a big loss.

“Night Margarete was a valuable asset to us and the district, heading the committee of social services. We will miss her dearly,” she said.

Kamwenge Resident District Commissioner Isiah Byarugaba Kanyamahane, yesterday acknowledged the difficult choices facing locals. He, however, said attempts were being made to encourage their return, with village chairpersons asked to mobilise residents to come back.

Applauding local neighbourhood security watches, Mr Kanyamahane warned that the absence of residents could create opportunities for the terrorists or other criminals to engage in property theft.

“Despite the widespread evacuation of the area, a group of courageous men from the village came together on Tuesday night and formed a patrol, spending the night monitoring their surroundings. They received support from the [army],” he said.

“Since Tuesday, we have bolstered the number of UPDF soldiers responsible for guarding the entire district.”

Additionally, Mr Kanyamahane said soldiers are sweeping the national park in search of the assailants. The official, whose office makes him overall head of security affairs in the district, said the increased military presence and collaboration between residents and the army are part of ongoing measures to enhance security and address the threat posed by ADF.

For Christmas, churches have been advised to ensure thorough checks of individuals entering places of worship.

Separately, Mr Byaruhanga revealed that the bodies of seven out of the 10 victims had been released to their families for burial. The others remain at Rukunyu Hospital as the authorities wait for their relatives to come and claim them.

Those killed

Easter Kirihura

Mary Kyomuhangi

Princess Ahumuza

Rossete Kugonza

Night Margarete Banyazaki

Tugume

Arindwaruhanga Glorious

Bagirana

Paddy