Hundreds flock to Mbarara University as NIRA seeks to recruit 10,595 registration assistants

Hundreds of Ugandans on Saturday flocked to Mbarara University to undergo the NIRA National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) computer competence test, a crucial step in applying for the role of registration assistant for the upcoming mass enrollment and renewal of national identity cards.

Scheduled to kick off on June 1, 2024, the exercise promises greater accessibility as NIRA has extended its reach to the parish level.

Ms Angella Bukirwa, the NIRA Human Resource member told this publication that a total of 17.2 million national identity cards are expected to be renewed and 15.8 million people to be enrolled on the system.



NIRA registration assistant applicants during their computer competence test at Mbarara University



“We are going to recruit 10,595 registration assistants out of 69,000 applicants, across the country. We are recruiting individuals or candidates who are going to participate in mass enrollment and renewal at the district and way down to the parish level and the headquarters. At the moment we are in the field doing competence tests in all the districts across the country from there, those who pass the competence test will do oral interviews and those who go through will notified for deployment in the respective areas,” Ms Bikirwa said.

According to Ms Bukirwa, a minimum of UACE certificate is required for one to be recruited to work at the district level and a minimum of Bachelor’s degree is required to be hired at NIRA headquarters that all must be citizens of Uganda with a national Identity Card.

“Our message to our dear Ugandans is that the moment we start on 1st June, please make sure you come in, register for those who have never registered for mass enrollment and renewal for those whose IDs are about to expire, especially those who registered in 2014,” the NIRA public relations Manager, Mr Osborn Mushabe said.

Upon completion of training the candidates, appointment letters shall be issued to them and they will be deployed in their respective areas as they registration assistants will be deployed in their localities since they are well versed with the dynamics of their areas, according to NIRA officials.