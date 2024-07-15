Hundreds homeless as floods ravage Buyende

Hundreds of residents, especially those living near the shores of Lake Kyoga in Buyende District, have been left homeless and staring at hunger following back-flooding.

Back-flooding is the diversion of water into open pits for reclamation purposes, according to Law Insider Inc.

As a result, several residents have been forced to relocate from their homes to the mainland where they are incurring more expenses in rent and on food.

The Buyende District chairperson, Mr Michael Kanaku, said Lake Kyoga water levels have increased without heavy rains, adding that at least five percent of the population has been affected by floods.

“Floods have destroyed people’s houses and crops, leaving most of them homeless. The water level of Lake Kyoga has risen, causing back-flooding,” Mr Kanaku said at the weekend, describing the situation as a “serious disaster”.

He added that since Mid-April, roads, including Wakukuta, Kamuli-Kidera, Nabirumba-Kidera and Namulanda, have been cut off, which has affected transport in the villages of Nabigaga, Nkondo and Kidera, among others.

Mr Kanaku fears the district could face famine due to a drought which dried people’s crops recently and the current back-flooding of Lake Kyoga.

He said this is the third episode of flooding in the district due to back-flooding of Lake Kyoga.

“It first flooded in 1961, then in 2019,” he said.

In April 2019, the floods killed 15 people in Buyende.

Residents speak out

Mr Paul Musana, a resident, said he has lost 285 acres of his sugarcane plantation to the recent floods.

“The place was dry, and no one expected floods. But we just woke up one day when it had not rained, and the entire village was flooded,” he said.

Mr Musana said some of the cane was ready for harvest last December and at that time a tonne of raw cane was Shs240,000, adding that he hoped the floods would disappear in June, but they kept escalating, leaving him counting losses as a tonne now costs Shs130,000.

He says he bought the seedlings from Kamuli and Kaliro Sugar Limited that are each demanding Shs150m and Shs120m respectively.

Mr Musana, whose sugarcane was not insured, has asked the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness to come to his aid.

Mr Moses Muganda, a resident of Ndolwa Trading Centre, said he lost 15 goats, 10 chickens and 16 acres of maize, beans, and potatoes during the floods.

“I got a loan of Shs5m from the bank. The bank now wants to take my land to recover the loan,” he said.

Ms Efulansi Tibirwa, a 50-year-old resident of Nabigaga Village, whose home has been destroyed by the floods, said for the past 30 years she has lived in the area, she has never seen such floods.

She appealed to the government and well-wishers for relief assistance.

Mr Rogers Oroman, also a resident of Nabigaga Village, said the floods could block the Bukungu-Kamuli road while another resident, Mr Alfred Bukenya, said part of his house collapsed due to the floods.