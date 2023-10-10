Hundreds miss gov't mosquito nets in Jinja

Hundreds of households in Jinja City and District have missed out on the distribution of mosquito nets by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Musa Kirikolaki Magumba, a councilor representing Buwenge Town Council, while speaking at a district council meeting held on October 10 said 283,766 mosquito nets were expected to benefit 8,153 households.

“The number of mosquito nets received was insufficient to cover the entire population. Many would-be beneficiaries missed out and we appeal to the government for compensation because we need more nets to save lives,’’ he said on October 10.

The mosquito nets were distributed in Jinja City and District on October 5.

In July, the government, with support from the Global Fund and Against Malaria Foundation, embarked on a nationwide distribution of 28.5 million mosquito nets, with an aim of reducing malaria morbidity and mortality.

However, Jinja District received 157,648 mosquito nets of the 283,766 nets that were expected. Subsequently, households received fewer nets compared to the number of people in the home.

For example, a homestead of eight people received two mosquito nets compared to four nets as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Ronald Nanga, the secretary for Social Services, who is also a councilor representing Butagaya, said what was planned at the beginning was not realised.

“The mosquito nets were less and the majority of our people missed because they (mosquito nets) were burnt in Entebbe,’’ he said.

Last month, an unspecified number of mosquito nets were reportedly destroyed when fire gutted a private warehouse rented by the National Medical Stores (NMS) in Entebbe.

The NMS spokesperson Ms Sheila Nduhukire, at the time said they were working with the relevant authorities to assess the extent of the damage.

Ms Ruth Mubezi, a female workers’ councilor, attributed the insufficient mosquito nets to the alleged failure by the Village Health Teams (VHTS) to use smartphones during the distribution process.

“The VHTs were given instructions to serve us using smartphones, yet they don’t know how to use them. So, they miscalculated and ended up giving others less,” she said, adding that most people did not get the nets, some of which were retained by the VHTs.

Ms Viola Nanagwe, the female councilor representing Buyengo Town Council, has tasked the Ministry of Health to recruit VHTs with qualifications and digital skills.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that malaria kills between 70,000 and 100,000 people countrywide annually, while expectant mothers and children are the most affected.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Uganda is ranked third in global malaria burden with over 12 million cases reported annually, meaning for every ten sick people in Uganda, three are afflicted by malaria.