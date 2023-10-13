Hundreds miss govt mosquito nets in Jinja

Hundreds of households in Jinja City have missed out on getting free mosquito nets distributed by the Ministry of Health in government’s latest malaria control approach.

In July, the Ugandan government, with support from the Global Fund and Action Against Malaria Foundation, embarked on a nationwide distribution of 28.5 million mosquito nets, to slash malaria morbidity and mortality.

However, Jinja District received 157,648 mosquito nets against 283,766 nets that were expected. Subsequently, households received fewer nets compared to the number of people in the home.

For example, one homestead of eight people contacted by Monitor received two mosquito nets compared to four nets recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Musa Kirikolaki Magumba, a councilor representing Buwenge Town Council, said 283,766 mosquito nets were expected to benefit 8,153 households.

“The number of mosquito nets received was insufficient to cover the entire population. Many would-be beneficiaries missed out and we appeal to the government for compensation because we need more nets to save lives,’’ he told this publication on Tuesday.

Ronald Nanga, the secretary for Social Services, who is also a councilor representing Butagaya, claimed “majority missed because the mosquito nets were burnt in Entebbe.”

Last month, an unspecified number of mosquito nets is believed to have been destroyed after a fierce fire gutted a private warehouse rented by the National Medical Stores (NMS) Entebbe.

The NMS spokesperson Sheila Nduhukire, at the time said they were working with the relevant authorities to assess the extent of the damage.

Ms Ruth Mubezi, a female workers’ councilor, attributed the insufficient mosquito nets to the alleged failure by the Village Health Teams (VHTS) to use smartphones during the distribution process.

“The VHTs were given instructions to serve us using smartphones, yet they don’t know how to use them; so, they miscalculated and ended up giving others less,” she said, adding that “most people didn’t get the nets, some of which were retained by the VHTs.”

Viola Nanagwe, the female councilor representing Buyengo Town Council, has tasked the Ministry of Health to recruit VHTs with qualifications and digital skills.

Officials from the Ministry of Health were not available to comment on the matter.

FYI

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that malaria kills between 70,000 and 100,000 people countrywide annually, while expectant mothers and children are the most affected.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Uganda is ranked third in global malaria burden with over 12 million cases reported annually, meaning for every ten sick people in Uganda, three are afflicted by malaria.