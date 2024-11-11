Hundreds of UAE investors to attend Kampala business forum

The Ugandan National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI) in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has organized a business forum aimed at exploring trade and investment opportunities by entrepreneurs from the two countries.

Mr Moses Okwalinga, the Secretary General of UNCCI, said the Uganda-UAE Trade and Investment Forum slated for November 13 will seek to bring in one room business people from UAE and Uganda actively engaged in business.

“It's a good opportunity because the UAE is a big market with recent statistics showing that it's currently our biggest trading partner,” Mr Okwalinga said.

According to Ms Olive Kigongo, the president of UNCCI, top business leaders from Sharjah will be flying into the country to attend the much anticipated forum that will be hosted at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

“We are looking at about 500 people from various sectors who are ready to do business between Uganda and the UAE. The Ugandan business community and members of the UNCCI will be part of the forum,” she said.

According to her, Ugandans should not miss the opportunity to interact with potential business partners from Sharjah, which is the third-biggest city in UAE.

“The development principles of the UAE and Africanism should show economic transformation and democracy. So, the forum falls within the principle of socio-economic transformation, where we are seeking to move Uganda from an agro-based economy into a productive and industrialized economy,” Ms Kigongo said.

Ms Kigongo also said Government had liberalized the economy, allowing foreigners to enjoy various investment opportunities in the country.

“Uganda is a peaceful country, with a wide basket of investment opportunities ranging from agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, oil and gas, mining and many others. Value-addition is one of the core messages the President has been promoting among exporters. This forum will bring in more of such investors,” Ms Kigongo said.