Hundreds of youths flock NTV youth skills festival

About 1,000 youths from various parts of the world attended the Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda youth skills festival in commemoration of International Youth Day.

A variety of items were exhibited during the two-day event, organised by NTV Uganda in partnership with MoTIV, the Ministry of Works and Transport, COSRU Hospital, State House, and other partners in Kampala last Friday.

Young innovators showcased their creations, while hundreds of students and young people explored the surrounding spaces.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG-Uganda, encouraged the youths to seize available opportunities that would enable them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“The opportunities are there for us to seize. Let’s not just stay home or complain. The resources are available, and we must take advantage of them. As NMG, and NTV Uganda in particular, our role is to inform, educate, and entertain. Our mission is to positively impact society,” Ms Nsibirwa said.

She added: “We understand the challenges because many of us are young, even within NMG. We recognise the frustration and the desire to achieve something meaningful in life. We were not created merely to live but to make a meaningful impact.”

The event aimed to promote skills development and exhibitions among Ugandan youth, emphasising the importance of education and patriotism in driving the country’s development.

Ms Nsibirwa also encouraged youths to develop a sense of belonging and identity, and to work together to build Uganda, just as citizens of other developed countries have done.

“You may have your passport, get a visa, and work in another country, but never forget about home. Never give up, and always keep believing in Uganda,” Ms Nsibirwa said.

In a speech delivered by Mr Ismail Mulindwa, the director of basic and secondary education, on behalf of the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, the ministry emphasised the importance of education in shaping Uganda’s youth.

“Education is key to the development of our country. Through education, we acquire the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world,” Mr Mulindwa said.

He added: “That is why we are revising our curriculum, starting with a lower [secondary] curriculum and a competence-based approach. These changes are aimed at developing the skills we need. The Ministry is overseeing this process and working with the community, stakeholders, and various sectors to meet the needs of our youth.”