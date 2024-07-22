Hundreds pay homage to St Kizito birth place in Luweero

Hundreds of faithful gathered at Waluleta village in Luweero District on Sunday, July 21, 2024, to honour the youngest of the Uganda Martyrs, St Kizito, with an annual pilgrimage to his birthplace.

Bishop Lawrence Mukasa of Kasana-Luweero Diocese urged the crowd to emulate St Kizito's determination and life, strengthening family bonds, fighting poverty, and building true Christian values in society.

“The 2024 annual St Kizito pilgrimage day has been organized by the men at Kasana-Luweero Diocese with the task of building strong family bonds. St Kizito reminds us to honour the Holy Sacraments and work as a team with our family members. A man should not abdicate family responsibility,” he said.

The diocese has embarked on a program to upgrade three religious sites, including Waluleta, which is already a marked religious tourism site.

Others are; Lukumbi village in Kiwoko Town Council, Nakaseke District which is the birthplace of St Dennis Ssebugwawo, and Sempa village in Bamunanuka sub-county and birthplace of St Athanasuis Bazekuketa, the fifth of the Catholic Martyrs to be killed.

Rev Mathias Jooga, Parish priest of Nandere Parish, rallied the faithful to renew their faith as part of the St Kizito pilgrimage celebrations.

"The spirit that joins us in celebrating St Kizito should help us become stronger in faith," he said.

St Kizito was born in 1872 and was the youngest among the 45 Uganda martyrs killed in 1886. He was canonised by Pope Paul IV in 1964.

Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga (RIP), the pioneer Bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese, laid plans to recognize St Kizito's birthplace as a Holy Christian Site in 1998.

A section of Christians pray outside the replica family home of St Kizito during the annual St Kizito pilgrimage day at Waluleta village in Luweero District on July 21, 2024

A replica family home of St Kizito was constructed at St Kizito Primary School under Mvule tree believed to be the resting tree shade for St Kizito and his siblings.